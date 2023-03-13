There is a dog that lives across the street. He is a medium-sized mutt of some kind who is tied up in the yard, well not so much tied up as tethered to a run. This allows him room to roam aplenty but is one of the biggest reasons I have never met my neighbor.
Apparently it’s the dog’s job is to guard the main door, the driveway, and my mailbox.
He is outside most of the day, so it’s tricky trying to find the best time to retrieve my mail without sweating bullets over just how sturdy that run is.
As I walk down my long driveway, he begins barking at me as if I am the mailman wrapped in cheeseburgers. I just hope I can get to my newspaper in time so I can use it to bop him on the nose if he ever gets free.
I don’t know his name but I call him Devil Spawn — under my breath of course. No need to make him even madder at me and end up on an episode of “Chicago Med.”
I tell him to “go lay down” in a medium stern voice. It’s enough to say I’m not necessarily scared of you (as long as the leash holds), but not sound so intimidating that I become riddled with holes should the leash let go either.
I have no idea why he thinks I have no business getting into my own mailbox. It’s not like it’s on his side of the road.
I tell him to mind his own beeswax, but not until I’m back up close to the house. I insist on a good head start on getting back inside.
Dogs intimidate me. Naturally when my daughter brought home a good sized black Chow-Chow puppy, I nearly grew an aneurism. “Are you crazy?” I blurted out before I could stop myself. “They are dangerous and you have little kids.”
“Bruce is a sweetheart, Mom. You’ll see.”
And so I loved up on him while he was still little to keep on his good side. And he liked me. Admittedly when he’d hear me unlocking their door, he’d come a running, barking like a Doberman, which didn’t do much for my heart. Or maybe it did. He gave it lots of exercise. But I’d feign bravery and say, “It’s just me Bruce,” which made him feel stupid and stopped him in his tracks. Then he would bang up against me as if to say, “Pet me. Pet me right now and pet me right here.”
“Here” was right where his curly tail met up with his body. And if I dared to ignore him he’d bang into the backs of my knees, causing a “flat tire,” and nearly drop me to the floor.
Now the last place I want to be is on the floor, eye level with a Chow or any dog for that matter, so I petted him good when I entered. But I’d also lift up on his thick collar to give his neck a rest from its weight, rub the area a little and then give him a good scratch behind the ears.
I also hugged him gently on occasion because he seemed to want me to. He’d even let me brush his unruly fur out, for a few minutes at least. Then he’d huff at me, causing me to grow a few more gray hairs and I’d head to another room.
Truth be told, the only reason I allowed myself to get that close with Bruce was out of self-preservation, but apparently the big galoot wormed his way into my heart.
I was surprised at how much my heart hurt when he passed away last month. He is one dog I’m actually going to miss.
