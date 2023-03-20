If I could, I would put a little notice in the bottom left corner of the front page of the newspaper every time I realized I’d made a boo-boo. But I do have this forum.
Correction: A few weeks ago I listed the names of all the books I was reading at the same time and while one of the titles didn’t sound quite right, I failed to fact check it until after my column went to print. It wasn’t “Don’t Ever Tell,” it was “If You Tell.” Just in case you wanted to read it.
It’s a true story of abuse and while it was hard to read I continued on because I needed closure. I needed to know if this person was ever arrested, and if the survivors truly survived.
As for the Book Club book I borrowed from the library, I read it in a whirl winded six days. I felt like I had a gun to my head to get it finished before the book discussions started, just days away. I don’t know why I bothered. The questions were lame: “Which character did you relate to the most?” That answer would be as varied as the people reading it and it wouldn’t amount to a hill of beans anyway.
“Were you happy with the ending?” Seriously? Is the author supposed to rewrite the book to suit other people? Maybe try a “choose your own ending” to their next book? I guess I don’t understand the point of digging deep into the required read. You either liked it or you didn’t, but if you have questions, they should be logical. I have better things to do than sit around listening to people picking a book apart. So, as a self-correction, maybe I’m not book club material.
Next, I had some acid reflux one night and got the bright idea to raise the head of my bed by putting blocks of wood under the headboard legs. For the next two days I couldn’t figure out why I had a stiff neck, but it occurred to me as I lay in bed all toasty warm the third night yet was too toasty warm to get up and yank them out of there.
Being resourceful, I scooched down to where I thought my neck would be straight and my body said, “Oh, this is not right. Nope. I refuse to sleep like this.”
Now I’m a big believer in mind over matter and I thought for a brief moment that I was actually in charge of this situation. Nope. I barely slept a wink because I was too stubborn to get out of bed.
Another self-correction: Don’t be an idiot.
This next correction was actually fun. My daughter wanted to get her daughter “The Fault in Our Stars,” by John Green. It just happens to be my favorite book so far, but I questioned my daughter as to its suitability for a 13-year-old, especially one who is sensitive and cries easily like Celia.
John Green did an amazing job of getting inside a 16-year-old’s head as she battles cancer. It’s witty and profound and just perfect but I think my granddaughter should be closer to 16 herself in order to understand the very cleverness of it all. I want her to love it like I do. I found a copy of it at the thrift store and planned to give it to her for her birthday — until I started reading it again. I had another private conversation with my daughter about waiting on the book. I was no sooner done talking than my granddaughter came in and told us how she is taking a class at school, social studies I believe, and they are watching videos that John Green narrates and that she thinks he is “so annoying.”
I looked at my daughter and said out of the side of my mouth, “So we should wait a few years?” and she nodded.
Last but not least, Henry asked me if I had any chicken nuggets. He said he wanted five. I put five on a plate and said, “Now I only have three.” I was letting him know that next time I wouldn’t be able to give him his usual five but he misunderstood, thinking I only had three right then.
He had a solution for me. “Just break two of them in half Gramma, and I’ll have five.” I did not correct him. I’m going to use that logic the next time he comes over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.