Growing up in a household with six kids, certain things got overlooked.
Teaching me to cook was one of them. I only knew how to work the toaster, so I ate a lot of peanut butter toast.
The truth is I had no interest in learning. Oh, I asked for dance lessons and piano lessons and was met with a big fat “no,” so why would I ask to learn something I didn’t want to do?
My first active cooking was when I was 12. The family next door needed a baby sitter a few days a week during the dinner hours, and I was expected to feed their children. I figured peanut butter toast would have to do, but when I got there the mom had put hamburgers on a cooking sheet and told me how to bake them. I was nervous but ended up proud of myself for not poisoning the children. She continued to leave instructions for how to feed them each time I came over. It was always something different, and it was getting harder. She was able to replace me with someone older after a few months.
You’d think I would have gotten good at cooking, but it never stuck. My mom was always at the stove, ready and willing to cook the food and I was willing to let her. If I didn’t like what she made I was quick to complain and head for the peanut butter.
When I was 16, my sister Bev had come home for a visit and she offered to fry up an egg for our father. It smelled really good and I asked if she’d make one for me. She said I was perfectly capable of making my own and I told her I absolutely was not. That was when I got a lesson on cooking eggs.
Right before I got married I asked my mom for her recipes, which were only in her head. She was vague: a sprinkle of this and a dash of that was just not cutting it. I told her I needed exact amounts, so she threw numbers at me that were clearly stabs in the dark but I follow them to a T to this day. Well, except for the cinnamon in my grandmother’s oatmeal chocolate chip cookie recipe. I purposely overflowed the spoon every time and finally adjusted the recipe to say one and a half teaspoons.
After I got married I realized how tricky cooking was. The pork chops would be done and the potatoes still had 20 minutes to go. Eventually I got the hang of things and did OK, but it was not what I would call fun.
Truthfully, I got tired of eating the same food all the time so I have ventured out of my comfort zone to try new recipes. But I’ll only go so far. Words like risotto, cilantro, bruschetta, tilapia and gnocchi are foreign and scary, and they are the reason I prefer fast food places. What the heck is a blistered tomato anyway? These words were never uttered when I was growing up and I don’t know what to make of it.
Yet these are the foods my children eat now. I can’t even invite them to dinner because I don’t know how to pronounce this stuff let alone prepare it, and I am unwilling to eat it anyway.
Anything I do bother to prepare these days we end up eating all week long because there’s no one here to help us finish it off. This makes me grateful for the microwave and the toaster oven, but my favorite appliance will always be my car keys.
