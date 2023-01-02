When I was growing up we “held Christmas” right after breakfast, which was torture for me because my parents insisted on the whole pancakes and eggs ordeal rather than the usual cereal or toast. I don’t eat pancakes, never have and never will. I just sat there watching them, encouraging them with my mind to stop chatting and eat faster.

In late afternoon we would head to my grandmother’s for dinner and a gift. That’s how Christmas went every year — until my grandmother died. After that we stayed home and a new tradition began as each of us married and came home for Christmas. Ten o’clock — that’s what time we had to be there. My brother-in-law would be toasting raisin bread. My sister would bring a plate of cookies. We were all together for Christmas, all 25 of us, until Mom passed on.

