When I was growing up we “held Christmas” right after breakfast, which was torture for me because my parents insisted on the whole pancakes and eggs ordeal rather than the usual cereal or toast. I don’t eat pancakes, never have and never will. I just sat there watching them, encouraging them with my mind to stop chatting and eat faster.
In late afternoon we would head to my grandmother’s for dinner and a gift. That’s how Christmas went every year — until my grandmother died. After that we stayed home and a new tradition began as each of us married and came home for Christmas. Ten o’clock — that’s what time we had to be there. My brother-in-law would be toasting raisin bread. My sister would bring a plate of cookies. We were all together for Christmas, all 25 of us, until Mom passed on.
By then our families were growing beyond capacity as marriages and grandchildren overwhelmed us in numbers. New traditions began, some siblings coming to my house but most starting their own.
Just like at Mom’s, everyone who was coming arrived at 10 a.m. I rejoiced in making memories for my grandchildren, which is why I decorate so heavily. This year would be a little different because Jeremy wasn’t up to the drive home with the weather predictions and an 18-month-old who was already heading into her terrible twos. I understood, but I didn’t like it.
Still, I set about making this Christmas a memory. I cleaned. I baked. I pre-made. I thawed the turkey, got out tablecloths and worried how I would fit everyone around the dinner table and around the tree. Did I have enough chairs, or toilet paper? Was one batch of stuffing going to feed us all? Should I iron that tablecloth? Would I get everything on the table still hot? (If you want something fine-tuned, call me.)
Because of the storm, I wasn’t able to get brown-and-serve rolls or chicken broth to stretch the gravy. I would just have to make do. And we wouldn’t be getting together until 4 p.m. because one daughter had to be at her in-laws at my scheduled 10 a.m. this year. Again I understood, but I didn’t like it.
So there I was sitting in my empty, gleaming house, twiddling my thumbs in anticipation of little feet running through the door, even though it was only 10:30. I was so restless I started doing laundry. LAUNDRY! On Christmas!
Then I got a text from my other daughter. “Can we celebrate Christmas here? I don’t want to leave.”
“Are you joking?” I asked, my eyes bulging nearly to blindness.
“Not really.”
I didn’t like it, but I understood. She and her hubby had just put on an addition for a bigger kitchen and living room, working until their bones hurt in an effort to have it presentable by Christmas for their own children. She had managed to decorate it to full-on beauty and wanted to enjoy it, share it, relax in it.
Yeah, I understood totally. I’m that kind of person. But it was still a punch in the gut. All my weeklong efforts were for naught, the tree unnecessary. Henry’s memories of Christmas at Gramma’s will be fuzzy if this becomes our new tradition, which I expect it may.
It’s sad for me but doable, especially since I didn’t have to cook all that food. They did. And I didn’t have to serve it or clean up after either (though I did help). I also didn’t have to worry where everyone would sit, only where I sat.
I’m OK with this possible new tradition. I got to enjoy myself, and I didn’t have to die for it to get here.
