So I did a dumb thing, or technically another dumb thing.
Last year a friend came to the house wearing these adorable winter boots and she said they were comfortable, too. I asked where she got them, the drool falling unnoticed down the front of my shirt.
“Over the internet” she said, and those words froze the drool solid. Yet she’d said they were comfortable, so I asked where on the internet but she didn’t recall. I tried Googling them with only the word “Fashion,” which was stamped along the side of the boot, but got nowhere.
The next week another friend showed up wearing the same boots! She also said they were comfortable but would have to check to see where they came from. She never got back to me.
This year they came up in my newsfeed on Facebook as if by magic. At least I assume they were the same boot. Should I order them or not? Oh, I wished I had tried on the other gal’s boots, but I couldn’t bring myself to ask, being as they were wearing them for shoes. They were on sale for $35 and I might never see this ad again, so I did it. I ordered boots online, untested, and with every inner assurance that I could just return them if not satisfied.
The next day my final bill popped up in my email and my eyes popped open. I had, after shipping and taxes, agreed to pay just over $60. Luckily I went through Paypal in the event this turned out to be a scam. Surprisingly, a week later the boots were on my doorstep.
I wasted no time opening them, running my hand along the soft, furry interior and noting that they were held closed by crisscrossed elastic that could not be adjusted. Were the other gals’ boots like this? Hmmm. I quickly slipped them on, paraded around the living room carpet and whipped them off again. There was no arch support, or at least not enough for me. I felt like I was walking on cardboard. And they were sloppy, with no way to tighten them.
I pretty much expected this to be a bust but I was still wildly disappointed. I reached into the bag for the slip that offered an email in case the boots were “not suitable.” Well, they weren’t, so I contacted them.
Two days went by with no response, so I went to my emailed receipt and looked for a phone number. It was a really weird one and never went through, which is just as well because their home base was in Wales. I made a quick reply to that email, saying I wish to return the boots. Shortly after, the first email (the one in the bag) got booted back to me as undeliverable.
The next day I received a reply to my request for an address to return the boots. It said, “May we know what’s the problem of your order?” Now I knew I was in for a tug of war because not only did I already tell them, I could see there was a language issue.
I replied, “The boots are not comfortable. I wish to return them. Please send address.”
The next day I received this: “Can you please send some pictures so we can help you?”
This is where I got stinky. “How would taking a picture of the boots help you determine the problem? There is no arch support, at least not enough for me.” (I suppose I could have had the hubby take a picture of me wearing the boots and bawling my eyes out, but I didn’t think of it at the time.) I continued with, “You have a 14-day return policy and you have wasted five of them already. Please send the return address or I will be contacting the Better Business Bureau.”
The next day, they sent, “Please send picture of SKU QR box and we will provide you with best solution.”
Oh, there is only one solution. I want my money back.
I sent the picture.
On day seven I received another email saying they “got the picture and sent me the correct item.” However I was not fully awake and misunderstood it to mean they were now sending the correct item, rather than they were agreeing that what they had sent me was the correct item. It said to wait for further (sic) “thinking on the matter.”
Still groggy from slumber I dashed off a reply that I didn’t want another pair of boots, just the address. After I hit send it occurred to me what they were really saying so I sent yet another email apologizing for misunderstanding, that I just want my money back and a place to send the boots.
Day eight was met with dread. “Since we find we sent the correct item, it would need to be reported to aftermarket associates and will take long time so you might as well keep the boots.”
Yeah, they booted me — for now. I replied with, “Go ahead and report it. I will wait. I want my money back.”
I don’t hold out much hope.
If anyone knows how to fix this, please email me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.