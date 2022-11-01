Clearly we like to celebrate birthdays around here, and this month was Sam’s turn, so his mother planned a small get-together at their home.
It was small because once Henry arrived the house shrunk considerably. Sam was OK with a small party. He’s a good kid — well maybe not a kid, being as he was turning 17. It wouldn’t be celebrated on his birthday because his parents work during the week, but definitely the Sunday after. He would wait.
Except his mom caught Henry’s cold, which was a doozie. And because she was coming here on that Friday to help me with something she wanted to prove she was safe so she took a COVID test — and failed. She really hates failing tests, and this one more so. She pushed Sam’s party off a week.
Naturally, just as she was about done with hibernating, Celia broke into the lair crying because now she had it. Luckily her symptoms and her hibernation would still allow for the second attempt for a party, but it would be outdoors.
Then, just days before the party, Sam himself came down with COVID. He was more upset about not having a party than he was at being sick. His mother did not dare set him up for another fall until the air cleared. Then she got an epiphany. She would plan a party, but at my house. That way if anyone else got sick or anything else went wrong Sam wouldn’t even know another party plan was canceled. It just happened to coincide with my husband’s birthday weekend so she had the perfect alibi of why she was dragging Sam here.
The only down side to this perfect plan was that now I had to more than surface clean my house because relatives from the other side of Sam’s family would be coming and I didn’t want to shame my daughter. To be honest I’m not crazy about having egg on my own face either. I spent days cleaning out each room: putting away quilt show stuff, dusting, sweeping, mopping, etc. I did everything but the downstairs bathroom. I’d save that for last because the hubby was working in the yard and was sure to add to the mess in there when he came in.
My daughter and granddaughter arrived an hour early to set up and pointed out that I too, seemed to have a ladybug outbreak just like hers. I said “What?”
Sure enough, the break in the cold weather had my south-facing rooms abuzz with bugs. I grabbed a Shop-Vac and a ladder and sucked up one after the other while the other two decorated around me. I was still teetering on the window seat, hose in hand when the “other relatives” showed up early to enjoy my show.
I put my stuff away and put on my party face, knowing that as soon as everyone left I would attack the rest of the bugs with a vengeance, sparing nary a one.
Then I paced, waiting for my son-in-law to bring Sam and Henry. I looked outside and saw a bunch of cars in my driveway that should have been hidden out back if we were to surprise Sam but one caught my eye and threw me off.
“Hey, who’s driving my dream car?” I yelled into the kitchen. They all looked at me. “The orange one! I want one so bad!” And it was that orange car that tipped Sam off when they pulled in. But he was a good sport about it — and why wouldn’t he be? He was getting his party.
Naturally it wasn’t until the last guest left that I went into the downstairs bathroom and gasped. No, it wasn’t filled with bugs. It just never got cleaned. And I will have to live with that shame until the day I die.
