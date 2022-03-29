I’m in a better mood this week as my new long-arm machine came last Friday. I recall laughing when he had told me the whole thing would take three hours because I can’t be taught that quickly.
I tried staying out of the way as they set up and I think I did pretty well, only checking on them periodically, but by my third visit I was met with a huge box in the doorway and I asked if this was to keep me from bugging them. They were kind and said no.
Just about three hours later I was told I could start playing. I was nervous and had so many questions because this machine was so different. I kept stopping to process and take notes. He and his helper must have thought I was a nut job. But it has a computer screen and it can do a lot — or as little as I wish — so I said let’s stick to little for now.
By 12:30 I knew I should let them leave as they must surely be hungry. I thought about offering them food to keep them here but I don’t know how to feed Mennonites and didn’t dare try. I told them they could go but to expect a few phone calls. By “few” I meant “whenever I get confused,” but kept that to myself.
Getting used to which button did what was one thing, but adjusting to the smooth glide of this new machine was something else. I had to go quite slowly or would run off the pattern. By Saturday night I was feeling confident enough to go faster but the machine was flashing red. The manual didn’t address it nor did internet searches. I was going to be sidelined until Monday if I didn’t figure it out.
I put in a practice piece so I could read what the computer was trying to tell me. Nothing. It just went red anytime I went fast. Aha! I was going too fast for the stitches per minute. I would need to slow down before this smarty pants machine no doubt issued me a speeding ticket.
There are so many perks to this machine. The basting stitch is probably my favorite, saving my hands from doing it manually, and an empty bobbin alert being second. It has a laser light for pinpoint accuracy as well as a cupped foot for smoother stitching.
There are two things I’m not crazy about but all the others more than make up for it. I’m a happy girl, at least as far as my new machine goes.
Sadly, I got a text from Jeremy saying that he and Grayson tested positive for COVID. So far they only have cold symptoms but still I worry. Then Rachel got a fever and said she was heading out to get tested. Five-year-old Griffin said, “I’ll take care of Natalie while you’re dead, OK?”
I’m not sure what he really meant but I’m sure he meant well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.