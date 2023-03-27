It’s right around the corner, that day of tomfoolery, and I am nostalgic for the life I once lived.
Following is one of my very first columns that got this show on the road.
I sat down to my computer early in the morning and noted it was April Fools’ Day. Oh, cool! I thought. I’ve got to pull a prank on somebody.
But my imagination is not what it used to be, nor is my memory, and by the time my 2-year-old grandson Sam was dropped off for baby-sitting, all thoughts of pranking were gone. I called my first born and asked if she wanted to go for a walk, since the day looked promising. I picked her up and we drove into the city because Sam likes to watch the cars go by from his stroller much better than telephone poles and trees.
We hopped out of the car and it started raining. We hopped back in and drove east where the sun was still doing its job. We got out of the car and it started raining again. I drove as far east as I could while still claiming to be in the city. We got out and plop, plop, plop.
My daughter mused that it was as if the sun was playing an April Fools’ joke on us. Yes, the sun could remember what day it was. Why not me?
Along with his lunch I gave Sam orange juice. Then I drove him to his house to put him down for his nap. I lugged what I thought was a 30-pound sleeping child into the house, up 16 stair treads, and over a baby gate to breathlessly lay a bug-eyed child onto his bed. If he could articulate, he would have said. “April Fools,’ Gramma! You can’t give me orange juice and expect me to sleep.”
His mother came home shortly afterward to find Sam in the living room playing with his trains instead of napping.
“What is this, some kind of sick April Fools’ joke?” she asked. Arggghhh.
At 4 o’clock, I had to be at my other daughter’s house to collect two of the grandkids from the bus. Then I had to head back to school at 5 to collect the third. As I buckled Aidan in, I noticed a brace on his arm.
“Aidan, what have you done to yourself?”
He looked at me with big sad eyes. His brother said, “Gramma, he wears that every year on April Fools’ Day.”
I-yi-yi, even a 6-year-old is better at this than I am.
We came back here hungry. I was racking my brain for dinner ideas, and reasoned that we could thaw out the coneys and hot dogs from last summer. I had a box of macaroni and cheese I could use up, too. I started the water boiling, and thawed the coneys and hot dogs, only to find them spoiled. Leftover venison would have to do. I went to pour the macaroni into the water and half of it spewed over the stove and floor. The ensuing scramble caused me to forget to salt the water, so what little bit of food I did offer was rather bland, though I was able to make up for it with ice cream.
Still, I swear I could hear the kitchen gods saying “April Fools’.”
After dinner, the kids begged me to take them for a walk so they could collect cans and make money. They convinced me to let them ride their scooters on our walk, which I hate. I am constantly yelling “CAR” to kids who are too far ahead to hear me anyway. We dragged home 40 cans. I paid the kids 65 cents each and they complained because they prefer paper money. I told them I would change the coins into a dollar each if they would massage my feet.
They happily agreed. Oh what bliss! The two older ones manipulated my tootsies and Aidan worked my shoulders, all while I listened to their giggling thoughts on school, friends and parental woes. Glassy-eyed, I handed them each a dollar. Little do they know that I would have mortgaged the house for that scrumptious 15 minutes.
Haha, “April Fools’!”
