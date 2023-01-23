As hinted to last week, this is my 700th column. Can you believe it?
To commemorate it, I thought I would write something about it being eligible for the 700 Club. It was a term I’d only heard of but knew nothing of. I thought maybe it was a club for business executives who made $700 a week or something else that didn’t pertain to me, so I just Googled it. Now I know. It’s the Christian Broadcasting Network, which got its name from a leader saying he wanted 70 members to contribute $10 a month, which worked — so the name stuck. I didn’t read further because they were also asking me to send money, plus I was worried I would be swarmed with twice as much spam as I already get.
However, upon Googling “700,” I discovered all kinds of things that have that in their name. There are headphones, sneakers, audio speakers, utility vehicles, disclosure forms, rifles, watches, etc.
There’s a provider of credit reports, a GPS engine, on-the-job training, a video conference system and even a bar. (I’m guessing it’s because of its address.)
Sadly, I learned that 700 women each year die from pregnancy-related causes. I even found an article about a hiker who fell 700 feet down a mountain to his death.
15-700.b is an introduction to the National Incident Management System. I almost signed up just to see what the heck it was, but again, spam. A national incident is a big thing right? Like nuclear war, or a meteor crashing to earth? So this class tells you how to manage it? Well, there’s nowhere to run if it’s national, so I’ll climb into bed with a good book and hope I finish it before something kills me.
There’s also 700 Bliss, a “forward-thinking” music duo. It’s not for me because I am not a forward thinker. I’m too busy looking back, pining for the days when things were better. But were they really? Hmmm.
The most interesting thing I discovered is that NASA’s TESS has identified an earth-sized world called TOI 700e. Supposedly it is habitable, which may or may not mean what I take it to mean, but it is also 100 light years away, so what’s the use? I’d be dead before I got there. TESS found three other planets previously that they called 700 b, c, and d. My only thought here was “what happened to ‘a’?” Did they lose it? Did it blow up? Did they discover it was just a bug on the screen? Maybe it’s taking a long trip around the sun, or perhaps they didn’t want to jinx themselves by starting with “a.”
But that would be like me counting my gray hairs and starting with 2. No one does that, nor should they start. So yeah, something fishy is going on here. What could it be?
What if we are “a”? What if they are hiding that from us? Or maybe they aren’t hiding it, it’s just plain obvious that we were here first. And who is “they” anyway? Who do I ask? Oh, the things that make me go hmmm. And this is where conspiracy theories take root, so I hope you all know I’m just joking around here.
Now back to me. So many people ask me how I keep doing this week after week and I am as stunned as anyone, but also blessed. My original editor told me if I prayed about it, the ideas would come and I held faith in that, so here we are.
It was easier when the grandkids were running around my house saying the funniest things, but they are growing into real people now. Our newest member of the family is Trisha’s new pup, Rosie, to soften the loss of her Chow Chow Bruce (a moment of silence, please).
But Rosie just might be my daughter’s 700th pet. I kid you not. She has had a huge amount of exotic birds, ducks, chickens, geese, dogs, cats, rabbits and more I’m sure, but memory fails me. It’s no wonder she works for a veterinarian.
So here’s to 701, due one week from today. (Insert bug-eyed emoji here) and…
