As hinted to last week, this is my 700th column. Can you believe it?

To commemorate it, I thought I would write something about it being eligible for the 700 Club. It was a term I’d only heard of but knew nothing of. I thought maybe it was a club for business executives who made $700 a week or something else that didn’t pertain to me, so I just Googled it. Now I know. It’s the Christian Broadcasting Network, which got its name from a leader saying he wanted 70 members to contribute $10 a month, which worked — so the name stuck. I didn’t read further because they were also asking me to send money, plus I was worried I would be swarmed with twice as much spam as I already get.

