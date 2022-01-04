This Christmas, more than any other Christmas, passed by so fast I have to wonder if it wasn’t all a dream.
I had pulled out all the stops — cleaning, moving furniture, decorating, and planning meals — not to mention making something homemade for everyone! I hoped for late night talks with my son where we could discuss and reminisce over all his left-behind belongings. I was going to have the boys paint rocks and color pictures for my fridge and read to them before bed.
None of it happened.
It had been decided ahead of time that we would not waste precious time with a formal meal and instead everyone would bring a dish to pass of a snack type variety. That sure sounded good to me. I was in charge of pigs in a blanket and a pepperoni roll while others brought all manner of cookies, party mix, rye bread and dip, deviled eggs, chili and a charcuterie board filled with everything imaginable. We pretty much snacked our way through Christmas Day (and I look it).
While all my children arrived at noon, the adult grandchildren were our holdouts and it was nearly 2 p.m. before we could open presents. And while I had visions of the gift exchanging being a calm experience, where I would have the boys hand out my gifts after everyone else handed out theirs, none of that happened either. It became a whirlwind event, as if the opening of the first gift caused all the other gifts to explode into confetti and rain all over us. That’s just what the room looked like when the last gift was opened in what seemed like 10 minutes later but was really more like half an hour.
Then we snacked, cleaned the room, snacked again, played a game with candles, snacked, scraped candle wax off my table, and snacked some more. I did it all with a baby in my arms, but before I knew it, it was time for bed.
The next day my three children took off together and came home four hours later with matching sibling tattoos — even my refined, porcelain skinned, cried-when-she-got-her-ears-pierced daughter. They each have an arrow with words written under it in another language (I’m guessing Latin) that means “all three perfect.”
I think “perfect” might be stretching it a bit, but it’s healthy to have a good sense of self, right? (Heh heh)
More food was brought in, more games were played, and once again it was time for my jammies. The next morning I watched my son cram all their gifts into the van and roll toward home.
And that is how Christmas 2021 passed before my eyes.
