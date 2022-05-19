I was born and raised for the first 22 years of my life in Webster — a town of somewhere between 45,000-55,000 people and a suburb just east of the city of Rochester.
I attended Webster Thomas High School from 2013 to 2017, participating in the local marching band as a marimba player and percussionist. I was member of various select chorus groups, literacy magazine club, comedy improv club and varsity radio club. I graduated in the top eight percent of my class and was a National Honor Society nominee.
I won a car from the local Ford dealership during my senior year of high school. I even have the giant foam check still in my closet to prove it. I learned how to parallel park on the village streets.
If I stood at the end of my driveway, I could hear the PA announcements playing from the exterior speakers of the building. If some kid named Tim got called down to the main office for goofing off at 2 p.m. on a random Thursday, I’d be one of the first to know.
I committed the next three-and-a-half years of my life to an undergraduate degree in the Port City at SUNY Oswego. Initially, I thought Oswego itself was lackluster. All I remember seeing my freshman year were traffic cones and constant construction along Route 104. I got nails stuck in the same tire two or three times and potholes were a man’s best friend. I ate it on the hill outside the Shineman Center when the sidewalks were covered in black ice.
Welcome home, I guess.
I graduated a semester early with a broadcasting degree due to my nerdiness, I suppose.
There was a time during my first semester where none of my friends had a car on campus, but we all really wanted to try Oswego Sub Shop for the first time — so in the back of a friend’s SUV, we loaded in far too many people. We even strapped someone in the trunk with a folding lawn chair and bungee cords. Sorry, OPD.
I threw resumes at the wall for a few months after graduation. It was only a matter of time until my first real post-college job opportunity in Oswego would call me back.
In late August 2021, I moved into my first one-bedroom, one-bath apartment on the east side of Oswego, not far from the speedway. Right outside my door and across the street was a corner store/bodega, talk about convenience!
I’m all too familiar with the roar of engines at the “D-shaped Dirt Demon” that is Brewerton Speedway and make sure I have enough singles on hand to buy a hot dog and a lemonade. I’m the only female photographer — out there with my bright pink industrial-grade Decibel Defense headphones. I told my colleagues I needed a hobby, so I chose to “eat dirt” professionally.
From where my home sits currently, I can peer halfway down Bridge Street, pretty much all the way to the Children’s Museum and river’s end bookstore. I’m within walking distance to just about everything commercial, with the Sting just steps from my front door.
When I wake up at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, I decide whether to drive down Route 481 or take a drive along the opposite side of the river on Route 48.
“Do I have time to take the scenic drive — or the quick drive?” I ask myself.
When I come home around 5 p.m., I decide where to purchase groceries from to cook dinner. Who has the best mac salad? Coleslaw? Pork chops?
I still do coin laundry. I still drive past the burnt remains of my old apartment building at Centerpointe. I still can’t get it through my thick skull that it’s not safe to try to drive up the hill of Bunner Street in the wintertime, but I’d rather cheat death and skid my way up the hill just to say, “I’m king of the mountain,” or something like that.
When I’m suffering from terminal boredom, I’ll take a drive out on East Avenue, past City Line Road until I hit what us Rochesterians like to call “cow country” — where sometimes I might just have to dodge a farmer’s stray rooster standing in the middle of the road.
I’ll take as many wrong turns as possible until I find something that catches my eye. That’s how I came across a house on the hill selling cut dahlias in vases. That’s how I came across Dan’s Chicken Shack in Mexico or the fields of countless deer heading out toward Nine Mile Point and the nuclear plant. I joked to my friend that the deer might be radioactive and multiplying exponentially after we counted nearly 30 in the span of less than two miles. Seriously, though, what’s up with that?
After spending more than enough time joking about “townies” and wishing that gas was still $2.05 at the Byrne Dairy on Bridge Street, I’ve found myself curled up here for the foreseeable future — and while “college me” would have poo-pooed that idea, I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’m now a taxpaying citizen of the city of Oswego. With my cutoff jean shorts, DIRT Week ball cap, and camouflage tank top, I’m the spitting image of everything that juxtaposes my past self.
The mayor now recognizes me. The lady at the gas station knows I like extra pickles on my sandwich. I’ve learned who the big shot entrepreneurs are. I know which houses have the cute dogs and which ones to stay away from. I know that I can find some familiar faces playing live music somewhere just about every evening.
And finally — if you can see the smokestacks, you’re headed in the right direction.
You’re headed home.
Nicole Hube is the former newsroom manager of The Palladium-Times. Her columns appear in The Palladium-Times.
