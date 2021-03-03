I used to have a good mechanic but he closed his shop. Now I juggle three mechanics at various places and I am trying to settle on one of them. I will refer to them as A, B, and C.
When my car needed repairs a few months ago, on a weekend — naturally, I was stuck home until Monday morning and that’s when I called Triple A, being as my car needed to be towed somewhere. They recommended I have it towed to A because it was Triple A approved and I could get a discount. Sure fine. Unbeknown to me, the Hubby was out running my car troubles by B. He came home to tell me B was able to look at the car right now, and suddenly I went from capable of solving my own problems to royally screwing things up. It seems I was sending my car to the most expensive place in town and the discount would be a wash.
And it was expensive! $1,600 worth. Control arms are not cheap. But some of that money was for putting on my snow tires. I had the bright idea that as long as they had the tires off anyway I would save money letting them do it instead of C. I did not! They charged me $110! “Standard pricing” according to A but the most I’d ever paid was $75. I was furious. The Hubby gave me that I told you so look that paired so well with the words that came out of his mouth when we got home — and for days afterward.
But here’s the thing. After having spent all that money I was certain I could still feel the back end swerving when I hit bumps. I didn’t know if it was all in my head or not, and frankly I didn’t drive it much because of the weather and the world-wide suggestion we all stay home. But the few times a week I went somewhere I not only felt the swerve but now there was a noise in the trunk that sounded like things clanking into each other. I only had a shovel and a snowbrush in there.
The Hubby thought the noise was from the snow tires, and I tried to believe him but my car did not sound like this last winter. I needed to call A because he had said the work was guaranteed. I wanted to trust him, but I have trust issues and let’s face it, I’m just a sitting duck for disaster. I decided to call Nissan first and ask their mechanic what the problem might be. They said they had no way of knowing without looking at it. Well, if I was afraid to drive it into the city, I sure as heck wasn’t driving it to Syracuse.
The Hubby called A for me and was told that now I probably needed new struts because when you start replacing parts on cars they don’t always agree with each other. That sounded like hooey to me so we took the car to B for a consultation. B found that one of the bolts holding my new part to an old part had never been tightened down and was just days away from falling off altogether — which would have been very bad. He fixed it and the noise in the trunk was gone. Yay! But my joy didn’t last long because on the way home the back end swerved to the beat of the pot holes. B said that might be because the back wheels appeared to be out of alignment, something I had paid for in the original bill.
I called A and told him everything. He reminded me that the car was under warranty and I should have come to him first. But he also reminded me that he had already aligned the car. I told him that I wanted it done again, that I was afraid to drive it anywhere, in fact was getting ready to trade it in.
So A aligned my car and admitted I was right. Apparently that loose bolt had put things out of whack. I’m sure it was hard for him to admit his mistake. (I know this because I had to go to B and apologize for towing my car elsewhere when this whole thing started.) And I’ll respect someone who can admit they were wrong way quicker than one who trips over himself trying not to.
It’s just that so many other things A said didn’t jive with me. And the loose bolt had put my life in danger — which tends to tick me off. So I’ve narrowed my list of mechanics down to two now.
