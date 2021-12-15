The kids are definitely not all right.

Here’s the bottom line:
Children aren’t receiving the resources they need to cope with pandemic-related grief.
On June 4, 2011, I lost my father to terminal spinal cancer. It’s a date engraved permanently in my brain for the rest of my life. He passed sometime before 9:30 a.m. It was a sunny summer day right before the end of the school year.
I was just 12 years old — a volatile, developmental age. A dangerous age to lose a loved one, certainly. It’s the age when children achieve both cognitive and physical milestones. Puberty begins.
No matter how long a parent has been suffering with terminal illness, there’s nothing that can prepare a 12-year-old for what they see when they stare at someone’s corpse. Whether that 12-year-old believes in a higher power, an afterlife, or nothing at all — the idea that a person is truly “gone” is extremely hard to grasp when you can see their body right in front of you. The clammy skin, the blue lips, the closed eyes or eyes devoid of life. The prominent veins in one’s neck. It’s a haunting image — and God forbid a child has to watch the very moment their mother or father die.
Almost every day, after school let out, I would race to finish my homework and eat dinner so my mom could drive me up to Rochester General, or later a hospice home, to visit my dad. I watched him lose practically all feeling in his legs — essentially paralyzed. After months of physical therapy, we recorded the first time he was able to walk again, joking with the nurses in the hallway that he was a sprinter and that eventually, he’d be able to beat them in a lap around the nurse’s desk. Later, he’d end up right back in that wheelchair, and eventually bedridden as the cancer progressed.
Let me preface these next few paragraphs with this: COVID-19 and cancer are far from the same thing. In fact, they’re nothing alike.
Nevertheless, the grieving processes for youths may as well be very similar, and perhaps we should treat them as such.
It’s embarrassing that parents are paying upwards of $200 a week out of pocket on the lucky chance that they manage to find a therapist or a child psychologist who’s accepting another patient.
There’s a good chance that with COVID-related visitation policies, or the lack thereof, children never get to see their parents before they pass. The risk of exposure is simply too great.
Let’s say, however, somehow, the child did manage to visit their parent before they died. What would they have seen?
Ventilators. IVs. Electrocardiograms. PPE, masks, gloves, syringes, and antiseptic everywhere. Not to mention the smell. Bags of fluids and chemicals no twelve-year-old could comprehend, except for the fact that this is the stuff that’s supposed to be keeping their parent alive.
We’ve probably all heard about the five stages of grief model stating those coping with grief experience the grieving process through a series of five emotional periods: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. I feel as though depression is inarguably the scariest phase of all.
Therefore, I worry about young people across the nation whose mental and emotional health have suffered dramatically whilst grieving over the loss of a loved one — be it parent, guardian, caregiver relative, or friend, from COVID-19. It’s already been proven by that suicide rates and calls to suicide hotlines across the country are at an alarming high. The CDC reported that emergency room visits for adolescent suicide attempts soared this past year.
Here’s another hard pill to swallow: racial and ethnic disparities exist between the demographics of young people most likely to lose a loved one in this pandemic. It boils down to socioeconomics and one’s accessibility to health care.
According to the December 2021 “Journal of Pediatrics,” Native American children are 4.5 times more likely than White chldren to experience parental or caregiver loss during the pandemic, followed by Black children at almost 2.5 times and Hispanic children being twice as likely.
Someone needs to look out for these kids.
I went through the grief counseling process myself. I put up with it for an entire school year or so, I think. I used to get pulled out of seventh-grade math class to attend what we simply referred to as “Group.” Not “Dead Parents Club,” not “Grief Counseling,” just “Group.” There was an aspect of secrecy and humiliation to it all. No one’s supposed to know your dad died, right?
I’m sure the school administrators, counselors, and everyone involved with this lackluster program meant well. But to stick no more than 6 sixth, seventh, and eighth graders into a cold, windowless room with a single round table and an array of art supplies and tell them to draw their feelings felt humiliating and almost condescending, even during the best of times. That’s not to say there weren’t some honest points of developmental and emotional growth — but anything positive was stunted by the fact that we all wanted to just sit in our sadness, anger, and denial for a little while longer.
I resented the student who was admitted to Group because they lost their aunt as opposed to the rest of us that lost parents. One of us was an immigrant orphan being raised in a toxic home environment by adoptive parents. Not all of us were the same, we thought.
Nowadays, it’s probably only a matter of time before someone finds out that a child has lost a loved one. God forbid it’s the school bully or the “popular kid” clique. They ask the victim with their widened, stupid eyes what happened — interrupting the whole class to tell everyone that child’s dad died or something. They fake their sympathy so much that it’s disgusting — acting like they knew that child’s parent. Imagine that child getting bullied on TikTok for something so out of their control that they want to commit suicide. It’s not as unlikely as we’d like to think.
What happened to the Surgeon General, Vivek Murphy, warning us about children facing an array of long-term mental health issues as a result of the implications of the pandemic?
Forget about dead parents for a second; did we just ignore that?
A new “Journal of Pediatrics” study estimates that more than 175,000 children in the U.S. have lost a parent, grandparent, or caregiver to COVID-19. The majority of these children come from racial and ethnic minority groups.
“This means that for every four COVID-19 deaths, one child was left behind without a mother, father and/or a grandparent who provided for that child’s home needs and nurture — needs such as love, security and daily care,” says Susan Hillis, an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study estimated the number of losses from April 1, 2020, through the end of June 2021 at 140,000. As of this month, that number is now estimated to be over 175,000 and climbing.
The Biden administration and lawmakers have not yet created any initiatives specifically addressing the tens of thousands of children who have lost parents or loved ones to COVID-19. Trump had the opportunity to address this issue earlier on, and his administration failed.
Perhaps the smart thing to do would be to allocate some of the $100 million set aside for pre-existing youth mental health programs to the creation of a solidified grief counseling program in every public school across America.
Of course, money is never easy and everyone wants a piece of the pie. I’m not here to propose a solution — I’m more-so here to state the facts.
There’s a good chance when the time comes to distribute more funding, nobody’s going to think of the kid who lost their daddy first.
Looks like it’s the infamous windowless room and a lack of funding situation all over again.
This pandemic needs to serve as a turning point for mental health programs and grief counseling. and I don’t mean chucking children in a stuffy, poorly ventilated room, interrupting their class schedule and forcing them to draw their feelings — I mean real, honest conversations. Let’s not pretend like the loss didn’t happen or tiptoe around the “elephant in the room” — but address it head-on.
Examining a child’s household situation as opposed to worrying about their grade point averages would force the adults in charge to ask questions like: Is this child now suffering from household food insecurity? Is this child sleeping well at night? What do they dream about? Are they thinking of self-harm? Have they developed new insecurities or social patterns? Do they have a solid support network outside of school?
These are the questions that school therapists and psychologists need to be asking — but first and foremost, we need the money to afford those licensed healthcare professionals in schools across America. Especially, in the most rural and under-resourced environments. We need professionals that are dedicated to helping children cope with all sorts of loss — especially pandemic-related loss. We need people willing to ask and answer the tough questions revolving around the implications of death.
We’re nowhere near out of the woods yet. In fact, we’re cascading back into the thick of it. And that only means more death and more grieving.
The kids are definitely not all right.
__
SAMHSA’s National Helpline:
1-800-662-HELP (4357) and TTY 1-800-487-4889
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish
FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance:
1-844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585
