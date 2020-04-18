With the endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden has effectively secured the Democratic Party nomination for President. But Anthony Brindisi is silent on the man he entrusted with his critically important vote as Speaker of the House. Brindisi repeatedly claimed that we needed “fresh, new leadership” — that’s what he sees in Biden?
Brindisi’s curious silence comes as multiple Democratic leaders across the country are coalescing around their presumptive nominee.
Anthony Brindisi has an extensive voting record of supporting far left policies both in the New York Assembly and in Congress including New York’s job killing version of the “Green New Deal,” Medicare for All, taxpayer funded college tuition for illegal immigrants and much more.
Anthony Brindisi should level with upstate New Yorkers and reveal if he will continue to support Joe Biden and the radical plans they both embrace to undo President Donald Trump’s policies which include raising taxes, free health care for illegals and a move toward Medicare for All.
Anthony Brindisi votes over 90 percent of the time with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and less than 10 percent of the time with President Trump, including voting to impeach him. Each day, Biden moves further to the left to appease AOC and Bernie Sanders.
I am honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and will continue to work with the president and his team to grow the American economy and provide much needed relief for our region.
Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, represented the 24th Congressional District from 2017 to 2019, and is again a candidate for the office.
