Editor’s note: The following is the conclusion of a series by former Oswego Mayor John Sullivan. Part one can be found by clicking here.
Mayor Billy Barlow has rightfully objected to the construction of this initial Port of Oswego Authority project, citing it as counterproductive to the city’s overall view shed and waterfront ambience. The city is now engaged in legal action to block completion of the storage shed at its current site, and the board is said to be considering alternative location options. The important question is, where do we go from here?
There needs to be a structural re-organization of the port’s governance, and a re-evaluation of how to forward overall community goals for the future of the waterfront.
When it comes to overall waterfront development, unfortunately, the authority of a mayoral commission to bring about needed changes to waterfront management, is limited. It is limited by the very existence of the port as an independent legal entity. That needs to change.
Full disclosure: I recently served as a mayoral appointee to a commission to recommend future changes, but resigned from that position after personally deciding to relocate to Florida. I am still a frequent visitor to Oswego, however, and have not abandoned my lifelong goal of advocating for the best interests of my hometown of over 60 years
Perhaps the answer lies in the creation of a task force, jointly appointed by the governor, the mayor, and possibly the Oswego County government, to make suggestions for improving port governance and the relationship with both the city and the county. An in-depth study of the available options for development is long overdue. What are the best locations for recreational boating, mooring, and docking of small craft? What are the highest and best uses of adjacent land on both the east and west sides? What facilities are needed, and how can they be constructed and maintained in a way that they are economically viable? Do we need an amphitheater? How best do we meet the need for expansion of the treasured H. Lee White Maritime Museum, and how do we incorporate use of the lighthouse proper? Those are all legitimate questions in need of legitimate answers.
The Maritime Museum creation is an interesting case in point. I was Oswego County Democratic Committee chair during the early years of the Gov. Hugh Carey administration. As a fellow Democrat, the responsibility for suggesting board members to the governor fell to me. In 1977, I suggested the appointment of the first woman to what had been an all-male board. Her name was Rosemary Nesbit, local historian and theatre professor at the college.
The good old boy network at the port did not enthusiastically accept that. When I remained steadfast in my decision to recommend Rosemary, the leadership contrived a new way of dealing with her being on the board by allowing her to set up a maritime museum in what was later named after a prominent ship-owning Oswego native, H. Lee White. This new venture consumed most of Rosemary’s attention, and the old boy network was then free to govern matters as they always had. They threw Rosemary a bone, which she accepted and ran with. Today we now have the Maritime Museum, the LT-5 tugboat, the lighthouse tour operation and a vibrant museum looking to consolidate and expand.
All of these the things were the collateral consequence of Rosemary’s appointment, which also helped to bring about a change in the mindset of the board, and the acceptance of the board in having a role in recreational as well as commercial development. That was a good thing. Now it is time to take the next step in structural reorganization. It is a step that has been long overdue.
Whither we goest from here is dependent on many things, but strong support from the governor’s office, and that of our state representatives in recognizing the need for re-organization is an important first step. Time to go back up to the thirty-thousand-foot level and envision an optimal development plan.
In the interim, this agricultural storage shed should be relocated and/or redesigned or preferably not built until a close examination of other less intrusive options is secured.
Starting construction on this building without full and proper disclosure of its ramifications was wrong but sometimes, out of a bad decision comes opportunity for constructive change. Let’s hope that this serves as a catalyst for major and much needed change in the development and maintenance of the Port. We need to do more than just hit the pause button. A major re-organization is sorely needed.
John T. Sullivan Jr. served as mayor of Oswego from 1988 to 1992. He is the author of several books on local lore, and in the past has regularly contributed a column to this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.