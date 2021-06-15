My latest saga begins with me stomping down to the office where my husband sat doing his cyphering. Okay maybe I didn’t stomp, perhaps it was more of a clomp. Fine – I walked down the stairs and into the office but in my head I was stomping.
“I need you to take me seriously!” I proclaimed while my insides vibrated.
“I do take you seriously. But what are we talking about?”
“The beetles! I’ve been upstairs for only 20 minutes cutting out fabric and I’ve already killed seven of them.”
“You make it sound like it’s my fault insects exist,” he said nonchalantly.
“It’s your fault that you aren’t doing anything about it.”
“What do you want me to do?”
“Call an exterminator.”
“Those chemicals will kill you long before the beetles will. They don’t even bite.”
“They dive bomb my head!”
And with that I was dismissed. I went back upstairs and started yelling down: “number 8.” “9.” “10 and 11 with the vacuum cleaner.” “12” …
I was looking for compassion but instead got kudos for a job well done.
As we headed up to bed, the light at the top of the stairs had been on awhile and it was surrounded by a family of beetles. “It’s your turn,” I said as I ran down the hall. I thought if he got a taste of what I put up with all day he’d “hear me” but no.
I knew that the dang things liked living in cardboard. I knew this because they were always in the box of decorations every December — most of them dead but regrettably not all. When I mentioned this to someone I was told they eat cardboard — and that’s when I went on the attack. I went up to the attic and started throwing down all the cardboard boxes I keep for wrapping gifts or sending things out in the mail. And there were a lot of them! I’m talking close to a hundred — mostly shoeboxes.
I also tossed out boxes for things I had purchased but saved in case something needed to be sent back for repair. It’s all going! I figured I’d buy bins to replace all the boxes that held important items. But bins aren’t cheap — how many would I need? It was time to seriously clean out. I started with the kids memory boxes. My first born came to dinner and I led her to her box. The reminiscing was priceless but she only kept a handful of things. I snatched the outfit she came home from the hospital in. Nobody gets that. Everything else will be discarded.
Still waiting on child number two but she recently got a job so we’ll see.
As for my baby, I had no choice but to start sending pictures of his stuff (which was plentiful) and ask if I should keep, toss, or mail down to him. A slow process made slower by our recent heatwave, making the attic at least 120 degrees. You seriously can’t breathe up there. But I am determined. Each morning I bring down what I can handle and begin sorting. At some point I will finish, the rotten critters will no longer have a free meal ticket and I hope to have my sewing room beetle free.
But now I have a new problem. Because I brought all those boxes downstairs to the family room, the beetles have come out of hiding and are loving their new digs.
Maybe the Hubby will take me seriously now that they will be dive bombing him instead.
