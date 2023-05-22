Business continuity plans are complex and encompass many essential components. In addition to understanding the value of your business and the necessity of having a plan for how your business will look after you step down, it’s important to find someone you trust to take over for you. 

This can be a huge decision, especially if you’ve built a name for yourself in the marketplace. It could be your reputation and your retirement on the line! Even if you don’t plan to leave your business for many years, identifying potential successors now can be greatly beneficial, especially if you’re running a family company.

