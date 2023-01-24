Inherited retirement accounts offer great financial opportunities to beneficiaries, but can be stressful due to the complicated risks associated with certain options. Knowing the basic differences of each option is just the tip of the iceberg, but it will help you get a feel for the four main choices that lay in front of you.
Whether you’re a spouse or a financial dependent of the deceased, you may quickly realize that their passing is about to put a big financial strain on your finances. In these situations, transferring the funds to a new inherited IRA can be a better option.
1. Transfer the funds to your existing account (spouses only).
2. Transfer the funds to an Inherited IRA.
3. Take a lump sum of the funds now.
4. Choose not to take the funds.
Consider a situation that with their passing comes a loss of income that typically pays for the mortgage, other monthly bills and/or even college tuition payments. If so, you need a flexible way to access funds. By opening an Inherited IRA in your name, it makes the funds readily available without penalties for early withdrawal and still grows the remaining funds tax deferred.
Transferring inherited money into an Inherited IRA is also a great option for younger beneficiaries. Why? Because a new Inherited IRA allows the money to grow tax-deferred, potentially for decades, converting a modest inheritance into a sizable estate.
Again, the fine print that goes along with this option isn’t always simple. But an experienced Financial Advisor can lay it all out for you and make sure it’s as easy a transaction as possible.
Robert Rolfe is a Financial Advisor at Harmony Financial Services (HFS). Securities and Advisory Services offered through SagePoint Financial (SPF). SPF and HFS are separately owned. www.harmonyfinancialservices.com
