Inherited retirement accounts offer great financial opportunities to beneficiaries, but can be stressful due to the complicated risks associated with certain options. Knowing the basic differences of each option is just the tip of the iceberg, but it will help you get a feel for the four main choices that lay in front of you.

Whether you’re a spouse or a financial dependent of the deceased, you may quickly realize that their passing is about to put a big financial strain on your finances. In these situations, transferring the funds to a new inherited IRA can be a better option.

Recommended for you