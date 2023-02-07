As the biggest sporting event of the year approaches, football fans all over the nation (including me) are gearing up for the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
I have never been enamored with statistics about the stock market, regarding AFC or NFC wins. I don’t see any value in that type of prognosticating. It’s far more enjoyable to discuss possible outcomes and scenarios with friends and families.
For many, Sunday means a day of tasty tailgating and celebratory cheers. However, the Super Bowl has tremendous economic impact.
Some viewers are more excited about the halftime entertainment show. Some have been very good, and some not so much. Yet others really focus on the ads.
But it’s a cutthroat gauntlet for advertisers as they fight for our attention. There are numerous polls and opinions following the big game for best ad, best special effects, most emotional impact, etc.
Use these fun facts to wow your friends and family during a flag on the play:
• Seconds please: A 30-second commercial during this year’s game can cost an estimated $7 million. That’s roughly $233,333 per second!
• Looking up: The cost of advertising during the big game has risen 59% since 2001.
• Celebrities’ costs: The average production cost for a commercial run is around $2.5 to $3 million, but the cost of a celebrity appearance will run anywhere from $500,000 to upward of $10 million.
No matter which part of Sunday you’re excited about, we hope you enjoy the game. And as always, if you have any questions, just let us know.
Robert Rolfe is a Financial Advisor at Harmony Financial Services (HFS). Securities and Advisory Services offered through SagePoint Financial (SPF). SPF and HFS are separately owned. www.harmonyfinancialservices.com
