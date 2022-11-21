Withdrawing taxable funds from a tax-deferred retirement account before age 59-and-a-half generally triggers a 10% federal income tax penalty, on top of any federal income taxes due. (Distributions from Section 457(b) plans are generally not subject to an early distribution penalty; and the penalty for distributions from SIMPLE IRA plans during your first two years of participation is 25%, 10% thereafter.) However, there are certain situations in which you are allowed to make early withdrawals from a retirement account and avoid the tax penalty. (Check your specific plan provisions to see whether a particular withdrawal option is available.)

IRAs and employer-sponsored retirement plans have different exceptions, although the rules are similar.

