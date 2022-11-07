While it’s natural to look ahead to a leisurely retirement, it’s prudent to prepare for expenses that catch many retirees by surprise. In a recent survey, nearly one-third of retirees reported they faced at least four unforeseen expenses during retirement. Some of the most common include:

Inflation: Inflation rates have been low since the 2008-2009 recession. But even subtle increases can add up over time. For example, $100 in June 2009 had the same buying power as $119.52 in June 2020. Unless that $100 was invested, it effectively lost 20 percent of its value in just 11 years. And there is no guarantee inflation will remain low. In fact, we are at 40-year inflation highs right now. It’s important to invest in assets that can compound through multiple market environments to protect your purchasing power.

