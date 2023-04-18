The U.S. stock market struggled in 2022, with the S&P 500 index ending the year down more 19.4%. The S&P 500, which includes stocks of large U.S. companies, is considered representative of the U.S. stock market as a whole, and it is a good benchmark for broad market performance. 

But there are thousands of smaller companies, and many of those held onto their stock value better during the market conditions of 2022.

Recommended for you