We all look forward to the day when we can finally call it a career! That is the time to kick back, relax, and collect our carefully planned and hard-earned retirement savings. But rushing into withdrawing your retirement funds without the best distribution method can prove costly.

When you retire, some employers require the distribution of your 401(k) funds as soon as you separate from the company. In that case, rolling them over to an IRA may be your only option for avoiding penalties. If a lump-sum distribution is your only option, that may bump you into a higher tax bracket.

