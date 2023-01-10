Like it or not, taxes are a way of life. They fund important things like roads, libraries and parks, but nobody wants to pay more than they absolutely have to. 

We often get questions like, “How can I balance my tax obligations with my financial goals?” and one possible option is a Roth IRA. Roth IRAs are tax-advantaged retirement savings accounts that can be quite useful if you expect your tax obligations will rise as you get older.

