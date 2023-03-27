Unable to meet withdrawal requests triggered by depositor panic, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) on March 10. SVB represents the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history. 

Two days later, the FDIC announced the closure of a second bank — Signature Bank — and that all depositors of both banks would be paid back in full. (The FDIC more recently announced that New York Community Bancorp’s Flagstar Bank would take on nearly all of the former Signature Bank’s deposits.) 

