Businesses sell shares of stock to investors as a way to raise money to finance expansion, pay off debt, and provide operating capital. Each share of stock represents a proportional share of ownership in the company. As a stockholder, you share in a portion of any profits and growth of the company. Dividends from earnings are paid to shareholders, and growth is realized by the increase in value of the stock.

Stock ownership also generally gives you the right to vote on management issues. Company executives work for the shareholders, who are represented by an elected board of directors. The goal of management is to increase the value of the corporation’s equity. If shareholders are dissatisfied with the corporation’s performance, they can vote for a change in management.

