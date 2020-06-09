Well, they got me again. Here ya go …
1) What was the last thing you put in your mouth? My foot. And I’m starting to acquire a taste for it.
2) Who took your FB profile picture? A stranger at Rudy’s, but when the lighting is just right you can’t miss the opportunity.
3) Name someone who made you laugh today. My grandson Henry, as he picked up his Chubby Puppies and said “I’m going on a abenture. Do you want to go on a abenture with me?”
4) If you could move somewhere else, where would it be? It’s a toss-up between the kitchen and the living room, but I’m pretty comfy right here at the computer.
5) Ever been kissed under fireworks? No, but I’ve been kissed under a Labatt’s sign and thought I saw fireworks.
6) Which of your Facebook friends lives closest to you? My husband. And thanks to the quarantine it seems even closer.
7) How do you feel about Dr. Pepper? He has cold hands.
8) When was the last time you cried? Two weeks ago and that’s all I want to say about it.
9) Who was the last person you took a picture of? My Henry, because he was wearing the little mask I made him with bulldozers on it and he actually kept it on because everyone else was wearing one, but he refused to talk with it. It was just so cute I had to take a picture. Do you want to see it?
10) Was today better than yesterday? Any day I wake up is a good day.
11) Favorite TV show? Greys Anatomy, hands down. So don’t call during it, don’t visit — everyone is dead to me.
12) If you could have any career, what would it be? Have it? As in just take it and run? Hmmmm.
13) Do you like yourself? It’s more like I tolerate myself.
14) Are you a bad influence? (Sigh) Yes …
15) What is your biggest fear? Being found dead and naked.
16) Every day starts with … ? Oh, I know this — the letter E.
17) Jealous of? Pretty people who don’t even know what cellulite is.
18) If you had one wish? Only one? Well, I’d want everyone to be at least as happy if not happier than I am. But money is always nice.
19) Question you are always asked? “Are you ‘her’?” (The one who writes for the paper)
20) Have you ever been in a haunted house? Actually — we built one. And whatever spirit that ruled the property was constantly pinching my bottom. We didn’t stay long.
21) What is the last movie you watched? “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” and I’m still trying to figure out why.
22) Clothesline or dryer? Clothesline. It’s easier to carry.
23) Favorite place to visit? The sewing room.
24) Reason to smile? I’m healthy, I’m loved, and I’m not currently in jail.
