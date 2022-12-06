At our very core, we are a tribal group. The tribe begins with family and ends with national identity, and all the groupings in between. What binds us together? Neighborhoods, religious affiliation, clubs and other groups are all things that help us form “communities.”
Using Oswego and my own experience as a guide, I define myself as a “Forks of the road-er,” and a member of St. Mary’s Parish, having grown up with church and school playing major roles. I am also a west-sider. The river divides Oswegonians, and has for many years. It is steeped in tradition and as a way of identifying a community subgroup.
At the next level, we are all Oswegonians. We take pride in our city as a community, and pledge our loyalty to high school sports teams and cheer them on.
At the next level we are New Yorkers, but more specifically Upstate New Yorkers, with Upstate being generally defined as north of Westchester County. We are then all New Yorkers, whose motto is “Excelsior!” (onward and upward). Former Gov. Mario Cuomo used to end all of his speeches with that phrase.
Politically, we are either Republicans or Democrats, elephants or donkeys, conservatives or liberals. We also identify ourselves in racial and ethnic terms.
And yet finally, we are all Americans, “E Pluribus Unum,” (one from many).
Recently however, we have gotten lost in the one and resistant to the many. This needs to change, but how do we do that?
The answer is back to basics. Vote as your fourth-grade civics lessons would demand. Maintain civility and respect in discussing our differences. Avoid labeling and name calling. Lead with love and compassion and not contempt and venom.
It was the Dutch philosopher Soren Kierkegaard who said, “If you label me, then you may dismiss me.”
How true. Name calling is a very powerful way of dividing us. In the final analysis, we must realize that there is more that binds us together than divides us. That realization comes when we are all challenged or attacked from without.
Need I say Pearl Harbor or 9/11?
We need to remind ourselves of the original goals of our democratic republic, providing liberty and justice for all. Before speaking critically of our fellow citizens, it would be best to ask ourselves to what extent our rhetoric will inflame and divide, rather than unite and empower.
In the end, we must remember that we are all God’s children, and “In God we trust.”
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey titled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.” He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), trained attorney and former officer for the state Attorney General’s office. Sullivan is now retired. His books are available at the river’s end bookstore and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Sullivan may be contacted at jtsullivanjr@gmail.com.
