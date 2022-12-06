At our very core, we are a tribal group. The tribe begins with family and ends with national identity, and all the groupings in between. What binds us together? Neighborhoods, religious affiliation, clubs and other groups are all things that help us form “communities.” 

Using Oswego and my own experience as a guide, I define myself as a “Forks of the road-er,” and a member of St. Mary’s Parish, having grown up with church and school playing major roles. I am also a west-sider. The river divides Oswegonians, and has for many years. It is steeped in tradition and as a way of identifying a community subgroup. 

