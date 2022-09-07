Any town of sufficient size invariably has a favorite “greasy spoon” diner, frequented by locals and visitors alike. I remember one diner that hung a plaque on the wall that said, “Order what you want. Eat what you get!” That is never the case at Wade’s diner in Oswego, where they always get it right.

Wade’s diner has been an Oswego staple since 1937 when Neal Wade moved a former Pullman rail car down Bridge Street in the middle of the night to a spot near the corner of East Ninth and Bridge streets. Legend has it that Wade pulled off the move in the face of noncooperation at the time by city officials. It stood there proudly for over 70 years, until ravaged by fire in 2015. I actually knew Neal Wade, as he was one of my first clients as a young lawyer. I was also friendly with Neal and Blanche Wade’s daughter Kristina, a contemporary of mine. Kristina died in 2018, survived by her husband, retired Oswego firefighter Rich Wart, and two sons. 

