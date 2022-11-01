They say that everything old is new again. Recent news proves that prophecy.
As a 10-year-old kid, one of my most vivid memories was of the partial collapse of the water intake tunnel under Lake Ontario during its construction in 1957. Three men died in that water tunnel explosion. That tunnel, which extends about a mile and a quarter out into Lake Ontario from the lakeshore between the college and the steam station, was built with a withdrawal capacity of 80 million gallons of water a day. It is unlined, and was blasted through the deep bedrock under the lake.
With new water withdrawal compacts between the U.S. and Canada, the fact that this tunnel exists with its withdrawal capacity grandfathered in, was a major incentive in securing the construction of a new Micron chip manufacturing facility in the town of Clay. The new plant involves a private investment of $100 billion over 20 years, and will produce upward of 50,000 good paying jobs: 9,000 Micron employees and over 40,000 other jobs in construction and suppliers for the new plant. That is huge.
The city of Oswego negotiated an agreement with the Onondaga County Water Authority, starting during my administration and concluding after I had left office, which ultimately gave OCWA roughly half the water from the tunnel. They built a T and pipeline off the tunnel, which shuttles water to their own filtration plant in the town of Oswego, then along Route 481 to a distribution point across from the Great Northern Mall. They saved the substantial cost of permitting and building their own intake tunnel by drawing off our tunnel. At that point, we were drawing at about 10 percent capacity. We can now draw and filter up to 16 million gallons of water a day, when usage for the city of Oswego and environs has averaged between 8 and 12 millions of gallons per day. There is room for expansion by about 25% more households.
One of the critical factors that cinched the deal with Micron was its ability to draw 20,000 gallons per day used in microchip manufacturing. Another 20,000 gallons will be recycled by them for further use. Onondaga County currently uses just under 20 millions of gallons per day from the tunnel, so all of these needs can be met, with a surfeit of capacity remaining.
The farsightedness of the builders of the Oswego water intake tunnel has allowed this project to locate here with its nearly 50,000 good paying jobs, which will spur growth in Oswego as well as Onondaga counties, and cause property values to appreciate. So it is a win-win situation. If Micron had to construct its own water supply the project would not likely have been located here, given new limitations on lake water withdrawal. So 65 years ago, the officials who said if we build it, they will come, proved to be correct, eventually. For that, we should be grateful. Water is indeed a very valuable resource, which Oswego abounds in.
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey entitled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.” He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), trained attorney and former officer for the state Attorney General’s office. Sullivan is now retired. His books are available at the river’s end bookstore, and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Sullivan may be contacted at jtsullivanjr@gmail.com.
