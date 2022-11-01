They say that everything old is new again. Recent news proves that prophecy.

As a 10-year-old kid, one of my most vivid memories was of the partial collapse of the water intake tunnel under Lake Ontario during its construction in 1957. Three men died in that water tunnel explosion. That tunnel, which extends about a mile and a quarter out into Lake Ontario from the lakeshore between the college and the steam station, was built with a withdrawal capacity of 80 million gallons of water a day. It is unlined, and was blasted through the deep bedrock under the lake.

