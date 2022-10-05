During my long and varied career, I had the opportunity to teach political science at five different universities over a 14-year span. I thoroughly enjoyed the give and take with my students, and seeing the occasional light bulb go on in their heads. On the first day of class, I always wrote this quote on the blackboard:
“A people who believe they can be both free and ignorant, believe that which never has been, and never can be. A democracy presupposes an informed electorate.” That quote is from Thomas Jefferson.
Truer words were never spoken.
In the public arena, facts matter. Truth matters, and ignorance is counter indicated. Otherwise, a democracy is unsustainable. Retribution is no substitute for cooperation, and enmity is the enemy of progress. Without the ability to recognize common goals and values, we not only fail to progress, but we take giant leaps backwards.
Our current political situation is distressing at best, whether your allegiance be the Democratic Party or Republican Party or no party at all. The object of most political parties is very simple. It is to win elections. It is not to gain personal vindication for some insult, real or perceived. It is not to personally attack the character of other individuals, unless that character is inconsistent with holding public office. Political parties raise money to elect candidates, not to buy yachts or fancy cars, or to pay the personal expenses of politicians. When that happens, there are laws that need enforcing to return the party to legitimate purposes. And no one should be above the law. Not even presidents.
Once someone is elected to public office, again, regardless of party, there is a certain type of behavior that is expected of them. They should not be rude or retributive or imbecilic. That is beneath the dignity of public office. A public office is a public trust. Holding public office is an honor, which should not be debased.
And once the election is over, the results should be respected, particularly where they have been challenged multiple times and found to be accurate and devoid of fraud. The loser of an election has no right to carry on as if he/she were the winner. Elections matter, and they have consequences.
If we fail to follow theses fundamental rules, we will cease to be a democracy, as Jefferson said. Keep that in mind while casting your ballot this fall. All you have to do is think of what you were taught in fourth grade civics class, and you will invariably choose the right candidate.
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey entitled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.” He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), trained attorney and former officer for the state Attorney General’s office. Sullivan is now retired. His books are available at the river’s end bookstore, and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Sullivan may be contacted at jtsullivanjr@gmail.com.
