We have just come through what is known as the season to be jolly. Nevertheless, we have certainly had more than our share of “Bah! Humbug!” of late, so our traditional holiday spirit of “Peace on earth, good will to men (and women)” has been a particularly welcome respite for all of us.
Every year we ask ourselves the question, “Why can’t the Christmas spirit last the whole year long?”
The answer is simple, and yet compound.
It lies in Newton’s third law of physics: “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”
To put it in the vernacular, for every ying, there is a yang. There is good and there is evil. The challenge we face in life is maximizing the good and diminishing the evil.
When evil is allowed to exist, unchecked, we have things like the Third Reich in Germany. Few people would deny today that Adolf Hitler was evil. He took evil to unprecedented heights by having a whole nation embrace it and the concept of Aryan supremacy. His power over Germany was allowed to become absolute, and we all know that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
We have seen a recent example of the truth of this maxim in the person of Vladimir Putin, whose absolute control over Mother Russia has allowed him to engage in a genocidal and unjustified war against the people and the country of Ukraine. His absolute power has resulted in absolute evil.
The good in this equation is represented by the freely elected president of the Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, (named Time magazine’s person of the year) and the heroic determination of the Ukranian people.
Their defense of their country was not supposed to last long, a few days or weeks at most. Nearly a year later, Ukranians are still exhibiting that spirit of sacrifice and solidarity, which has kept their country an independent democracy.
We often don’t realize what we have until we have lost it, so the Ukrainians are acting as models of hope in the face of adversity for the rest of the free world. While the jury is still out on the ultimate denouement of that conflict, we must continue to believe that good will triumph over evil, that the forces of positivity are greater than the forces of negativity, and that fighting for the cause of freedom is always far superior to letting evil succeed.
To think otherwise would be to give up hope, and it is hope that must continue to dwell within the human breast.
Hope. It’s just a four letter word.
Hope springs eternal.
Hope is a reason to believe when all else tells you not to.
Hope is an aspiration of the heart.
Hope is what keeps us striving, learning, changing and growing.
Hope is something we need to keep alive in our hearts.
Hope is a beginning, not an ending. It’s where true believers always start.
Hope nourishes courage.
Hope sustains love.
Hope begins in the dark with the lighting of just one candle.
Hope illuminates the spirit, and feeds the imagination.
Emily Dickinson once wrote, “Hope is the thing with feathers
That perches in the soul
And sings the tune without the words
And never stops at all.”
Hope in our darkest hour still lives in us all.
Hope lives, and as the New Year begins to envelop us, it would be well to remember that. It is in that spirit that a wonder-filled year can begin.
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey titled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.” He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), trained attorney and former officer for the state Attorney General’s office. Sullivan is now retired. His books are available at the river’s end bookstore and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Sullivan may be contacted at jtsullivanjr@gmail.com.
