It is a noble gesture and Oswego holds the key to the door which, if opened, will drastically limit greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce dramatic climate change. It’s true! We stand at the cuttting edge of green energy hegemony. Oswego is already the power capital of the Northeast. We produce nearly six thousand megawatts of electrical power, with our three nuclear plants, The Oswego Steam station — which uses gas and oil — Indeck energy’s gas turbine plant, and two hydroelectric generating stations. This exceeds the output of the St. Lawrence Power project, and the Niagara power project, two other big producers. In fact, over a third of upstate New York benefits from Oswego’s generation. That is a lot of electricity, and we could generate even more climate friendly power, by becoming an offshore wind turbine hub, and building one or two more nuclear plants.

Sure, there are problems to solve in nuclear waste generation, but they are solvable. And wind energy is generatable here in potentially great quantities. A study by the New York Energy Research and Development Authority points to the potential of the eastern Lake Ontario basin as a treasure trove of capturable wind energy. We need to build the turbines and improve the power grid transmission capability, and that can be done as well. Oswego’s citizens are power friendly people who recognize the true economic benefits of such generating facilities, adding good paying jobs, and lots of tax revenue with which we can build better schools , and deliver needed municipal services, such as water and sewage treatment.

