It is a noble gesture and Oswego holds the key to the door which, if opened, will drastically limit greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce dramatic climate change. It’s true! We stand at the cuttting edge of green energy hegemony. Oswego is already the power capital of the Northeast. We produce nearly six thousand megawatts of electrical power, with our three nuclear plants, The Oswego Steam station — which uses gas and oil — Indeck energy’s gas turbine plant, and two hydroelectric generating stations. This exceeds the output of the St. Lawrence Power project, and the Niagara power project, two other big producers. In fact, over a third of upstate New York benefits from Oswego’s generation. That is a lot of electricity, and we could generate even more climate friendly power, by becoming an offshore wind turbine hub, and building one or two more nuclear plants.
Sure, there are problems to solve in nuclear waste generation, but they are solvable. And wind energy is generatable here in potentially great quantities. A study by the New York Energy Research and Development Authority points to the potential of the eastern Lake Ontario basin as a treasure trove of capturable wind energy. We need to build the turbines and improve the power grid transmission capability, and that can be done as well. Oswego’s citizens are power friendly people who recognize the true economic benefits of such generating facilities, adding good paying jobs, and lots of tax revenue with which we can build better schools , and deliver needed municipal services, such as water and sewage treatment.
Clearly, mistakes were made in the early 1990’s by County Government’s bargaining away it’s tax base for multi-year PILOT ( payment in lieu of taxes) legislation, many of which agreements are or will be ending soon. We must stop the big giveaway, and go back to fair taxation based on valuation of the improved properties. We don’t need PILOTS to incentivize the growth of energy generation. If we let them build them, the tax benefits will come, and so will the jobs.
Our future prosperity and that of the nation and the world is within our grasp. We need to turn the key and open the door to a new generation of generation, buzzing with benefits. Indeed, we in Oswego harbor the future course of energy production, and we can do so in a way that is positive for the planet and its people.
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey entitled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.” He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), trained attorney and former officer for the state Attorney General’s office. Sullivan is now retired. His books are available at the river’s end bookstore, and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
