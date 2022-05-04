Driving in and about town in a city like Oswego is, as they say, a piece of cake. Anyone who has lived in a metro area of more than half a million people would tell you that. It is like night and day. I lived the first 55 years of my life in Oswego, where I commuted seven blocks from my home to my downtown office. Usually a five-minute trip. I have also lived in several other cities in the last 20 years, and by comparison, driving in Oswego is a dream. Nary a traffic jam except for Harborfest and the Fourth of July. I have lived in Watertown, Sackets Harbor, Albany, Green Island, Pittsburgh, Kansas, and St. Petersburg, Florida, and by all measuring sticks, St. Pete is the worst. It is part of the Tampa Bay megalopis, with a population 1 million in the St. Pete area, and 1.5 million in the Tampa area, it is a challenge to get anywhere. Tampa Bay is the fastest growing area in the country, and in St. Pete, 20 and 40 story condo/apartment buildings are springing up like mushrooms after a rainstorm. The main east-west route is Interstate 275, which is often a bumper-to-bumper crowded crawl, depending on the time of day. They are adding two lanes in each direction, which will make it a 10-lane highway.
There is nary a time of day when hopping on this main route is not challenging or nerve wracking, and although it doesn’t snow in St. Pete, sometimes the fog is so thick you can cut it with a knife.
As I advance in years, driving is less and less a pleasure, and more and more physically and mentally challenging. Being back in my hometown is a plus as the pace of traffic is considerably slower and congestion a rarity. Bridge Street is a charm. It is a part of the quality of life bundle that factors into your choices as to where to live. I have moved 13 times in the last 18 years. That is a lot, I confess. I have the routine down to a formula of what pictures hang where, and how the oriental rug is placed and what chairs go where, so much so that my niece Meghan says, each time I move, “Gee Uncle John, it’s like honey I shrunk West Fifth Street, again!” (Comparing it to our more spacious home for 27 years at the corner of West Fifth and Schuyler streets).
There are two framed portrait paintings that I bought at an auction in 1979 which have traveled with me. I know not who they are. One is a handlebar mustachioed man we affectionately dubbed “John L. Sullivan,” and the other is a braided hair painting of a woman we call “Rebecca of Sunny Brook farm.” They have both become kind of family heirlooms, along with the high backed upholstered Queen Anne style chair which originally sat in the rotunda of the Hotel Pontiac. In later years we loaned its green velvet presence to City Hall as Santa’s seat for the annual Children’s Christmas tree lighting at City Hall, which we started in 1988.
That which is familiar to you, and surrounds you, becomes your home, no matter where it might be physically located. It is refreshing though to be back in my hometown where the furniture layout, the streetscapes, and the people are friendly, warm, and navigable. Indeed, as Dorothy says in the Wizard of Oz, “There’s no place like home!” I think I have clicked my heels for the very last time, and that’s a good feeling. A very good feeling.
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey entitled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.” He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), trained attorney and former officer for the state Attorney General’s office. Sullivan is retired and will be moving back to the Port City soon. His books are available at the river’s end bookstore, and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.