Music has always been an important part of my life. All kinds of music. I love rock ‘n’ roll. Put another dime in the jukebox, baby. I’m going to Kansas City where I hear there’s a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on, and be bop a loola to you.
Old standards, “they’re writing songs of love, but not for me.” Patti Page is still asking, “How much is that doggie in the window?” in my mind.
Country, from Hank Williams’ “I can’t help it if I’m still in love with you” to Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” to Garth Brooks’ “I got friends in low places” to Chris Stapleton singing about “Tennessee Whiskey.”
Music uplifts your spirits and can make you sad a moment later. It can make you tap your toes and smile from ear to ear. I think my lust for music dates back to my disc jockey days as a teenager I had a Saturday morning program from 10-12 called “The Live 25 in high five jive.” If that doesn’t date me I don’t know what will. I was 14 and that was 1962. I spun the records on the turntable in WOSC’s old control room attached to Old City Hall, with a big window facing out on Bridge Street, so passersby could beep their horns if they were listening as they drove by.
Before that I was a member of St. Mary’s boys choir and we always sang, “I saw three ships come sailing in” at midnight mass, until my voice changed in seventh grade. I remember my first Ward’s airline portable record player and the first two records I ever owned, Clyde McPhatter’s “It’s A Lover’s Question” and the Teddy Bears’ “To Know Him Is To Love Him.”
I played lots of bebop and Motown on the radio, and at other times, when we were not allowed to play rock and roll, I can still hear the haunting melodies of Guy Lombardo and Glenn Miller.
In high school, there were weekly dances at Christ Church or record hops at the Elks Club, where we would jitterbug before Chubby Checker changed everything with the Twist. You could dance without holding onto each other! And then there was the stroll. I loved to dance and even won a jitterbug contest at the Oswego Theater, dancing with my cousin, Kathy Reed, and later at the New York State Fair with Linda Woods. I even have the trophies to prove it. My nickname in high school was “Boppin’ John L.” although though my real middle initial was T.
When I walk into a room, or sit on a park bench looking at the lake, a song always comes to mind. Music defines me, and I try to put a soundtrack to all of life’s experiences in my head.
Soundtracks to our precious life moments are a great way to savor the memories. Now, if only I could sing! Perhaps it is best for me to confine that to the shower. The song may be ended, but the melody lingers on.
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey titled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.”
He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), trained attorney and former officer for the state attorney general’s office. Sullivan is now retired.
His books are available at The River’s End Bookstore and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Sullivan may be contacted at jtsullivanjr@gmail.com.
