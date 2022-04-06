Most realtors will tell you things like, “They’re not making any more waterfront property,” as an inducement to buy waterside property. There is just something magnificent and peaceful about being on the water’s edge. Whether it be the ocean, a Great Lake, a smaller lake, or a pond. The effect is the same: tranquility.
There is a difference between living on a river and living on a lake. The river flows and has its own kind of energy, while a lake tends to ebb and flow.
Lakes have waves, and depending on their size, have ripples or robust breakers. Rivers have currents and are like big babbling brooks.
I grew up on both a river and a lake. A Great Lake, in fact. The Oswego river drains the entire Finger Lakes basin area of New York State. It is approximately 5,000 square miles, where the Finger Lakes flow into the Seneca River and the Seneca in turn flows into the Oswego river, and out to Lake Ontario.
That is a lot of water flow .
The name Oswego is a Mohawk name that means “flowing out,” or specifically, “small water flowing into that which is large.” It has been variously translated as “the pouring out place.”
I spent most of my life on the Lake Ontario shoreline. I have traveled widely these last 20 or so years to other areas of New York: to the Midwest, and to Florida, but I keep coming back to the “pouring out place.” I have tried to determine why that is, and I can only conclude that once a waterfront guy, always a waterfront guy.
On Lake Ontario you can sit along its shores, watching the waves roll in. You can skip stones into the water, or you can skim along its surface in any number of watercraft. It is an all encompassing and ever present body of water that you can relate to in a myriad of ways. It is ever present, and can be powerfully wavy or tranquilly calm. Watching the sun set into the waiting blue waters is itself an experience. The amber hues and beautiful waves of clouds that are part of the process are emotionally evocative as well.
One of the top reasons SUNY Oswego continues to be a leader amongst fellow SUNY
colleges in the number of applications is its lakeside atmosphere and ambience, in addition to its academic excellence.
One experience that still eludes even a number of its lifelong residents is approaching the city by water, and gaining the true harbor perspective by docking at its shore. I am proud to say that the large oil tank which is emblazoned with the logo “Oswego, where the water never ends,” was created during my administration. We tried to focus on the development of the waterfront as a first priority. I am pleased by the fact that thirty years later, the Mayor Billy Barlow administration has demonstrated a serious commitment to achieving the community’s waterfront potential, and am grateful for that.
The ability of Oswego to survive and thrive is irrevocably tied to its river, port, and lakeside aura. The more we all realize and contribute to that goal means unlimited potential for a good quality of life for our locals and visitors alike, and that is a very good thing.
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey entitled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.” He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), trained attorney and former officer for the state Attorney General’s office. Sullivan is retired and will be moving back to the Port City soon. His books are available at the river’s end bookstore, and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
