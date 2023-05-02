The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees the right of all citizens to have access to firearms in pursuit of their role as members of a militia.

Contrary to fairly recent Supreme Court rulings, it is not an absolute right and the language “in an organized militia” has been badly misinterpreted. That having been said, I have no quarrel with those who are hunters and wish to have appropriate firearms for that purpose, or for that matter, even those who are properly trained, and able to use a pistol safely and with a an appropriate permit, in self-defense.

