Aging is a long-term debilitating process, a downhill slide, or as my grandmother used to say, “don’t get old, Jackie.”
Getting old is not for the fortitudinally fearful. It is certainly a challenge to face your golden years, particularly when your continued health is a challenge.
I recently faced one of those challenges, and believe I have passed through the purgatorial period of treatment and recovery, and thought it might be worth sharing that experience.
My fellow baby boomers might want to take note. At this stage of our lives we are only one diagnosis away from a potential catastrophe. So when you get a diagnosis that calls for a corrective procedure, as opposed to one that projects your human finality, rejoice, and stiffen up for the process to come.
As I reach my 76th year, I tell my daughters that my plane is still flying, but the runway is getting shorter. “Well, Dad, then it’s time to extend your runway,” quipped one of my daughters.
My particular diagnosis was a fib, short for atrial fibrillation. That means that your heart quivers, and occasionally skips a beat. I tried to explain it to the doctor by saying well I’m Irish, my heart skips a beat. He then explained to me that, in skipping a beat, additional blood can accumulate in one of the chambers and cause a stroke, which would not be a good thing. So it was a good idea to try to fix it. As the doctor explained, the heart is composed of three elements, the structure, the plumbing, and the electrical system. My structure is good. My plumbing is good, but my electrical system is occasionally malfunctioning. They needed to zap it back into shape, which is what they did.
I recently underwent what is called an ablation procedure at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse.
The good news is the procedure worked, and I am back in regular sinus rhythm.
The bad news is that I have a hematoma in my groin at the point of incision because of some blood loss during the procedure. That is abating slowly but surely, although I am quite black and blue. It is a small price to pay for the fixing of my heart abnormality.
At this stage of life, we are often looking backward more than forward. And that is OK, because each memory of a person or thing is a gemstone in its own right deserving to be polished and valued.
But it is important to look forward to the future as well, staying busy, doing things you didn’t have time or the opportunity to do earlier in life.
Bucket lists are a good idea. Sharing the wisdom you have gained over the years is even better.
Years ago, my college roommate, Steve Epstein, was prone to quote some unknown sage in saying, “If you have no time for your health today, you will have no health for your time tomorrow.”
Learning to cherish each moment is the best way to spend each day. There is always more joy than sorrow. It depends on whether you view the cup as half full, or half empty.
As for me, my cup runneth over.
John T. Sullivan Jr. has written and published four books: “Forks in the Road” parts I and II, an autobiography, and most recently a memoir of his younger days as a disc jockey titled “The Live 25 in Hi-Fi Jive.”
He is a former mayor of Oswego (1988-91), trained attorney and former officer for the state attorney general’s office. Sullivan is now retired.
His books are available at The River’s End Bookstore and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Sullivan may be contacted at jtsullivanjr@gmail.com.
