There’s a term that’s been floating around since the ‘90s: ‘KGOY’ or ‘kids getting older younger.” It often refers to children being more tech-savvy and self-aware than previous generations.
Many have attempted to prove the early erasure of childhood in Gen Z by pointing to causes ranging from the age at which children obtain a smartphone to the fact that kids are now watching more adult-themed television programs and teenagers are being pressured to think more critically about their bodies and physical appearance due to harmful beauty ideals on social media.
One of the most common euphemisms we now hear in alignment with these beliefs is that a child may be “growing up too fast.”
Let’s put the discussions of tech-savvy kids and harmful marketing away for a minute and discuss a hard pill to swallow.
There are a lot of repercussions that accompany a child maturing too rapidly for their own good.
This seemingly neutral euphemism may mask the presence of underlying mental health issues, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and destructive parentification; or when a child is forced to take on the roles and responsibilities typically associated with a parent, guardian, or adult figure in the household.
Let me make one thing clear: mental maturity at an early age is NOT a disability. Some even consider it a gift. These individuals are well-experienced and fortified. Some might even say that they are “ahead of the curve.” Perhaps you’re hardened in your resolve and you label yourself as a “practical, level-headed resilient fighter,” or something along those lines. All these things can be true. But if this sounds like you, you must also learn to become self-aware of your own trauma and the validity of any negative upbringing, specifically as it pertains to the concepts of parentification.
Perhaps you had to step up as the caretaker, mediator, or protector of the family. Perhaps your boundaries and personal privacy were violated from a young age.
Researchers have defined parentification as “a disturbance in generational boundaries ... that indicates a functional and/or emotional role reversal in which the child sacrifices his or her own needs for attention, comfort, and guidance in order to accommodate and care for the logistical and emotional needs of a parent and/or sibling.”
Mental health professionals and researchers suggest that two types of parentification have been identified: instrumental parentification and emotional parentification. Instrumental parentification may involve a child completing physical tasks for the family, such as looking after a sick relative, paying bills or participating in significant financial decisions.
In the case of instrumental parentification, a child may engage in functional responsibilities such as cooking family meals or taking themselves to the doctors. This is common in households where one or both parents are incapacitated in some way, for example, due to an injury or illness.
Emotional parentification occurs when a child or adolescent must take on the role of a confidante or mediator for (or between) parents or family members, whether through secret telling, “trauma-dumping,” or the disclosure of sensitive information, including that of a sexual or intimate nature. This could involve a parent constantly expressing unhappiness or dissatisfaction with a marriage, harming themselves, engaging in substance abuse, or exhibiting other harmful coping mechanisms in the presence of their own child.
The most recognized consequences of “growing up too fast” consist of poor self-care, workaholism, putting the needs of others before one’s own needs, severe people-pleasing, pervasive self-esteem issues, burnout, feelings of toxic guilt and false responsibility and exhibiting either codependent tendencies or, on the contrary, hyper-independence.
Perhaps a child is expected, for example, to perform a task without anybody teaching them how to do it, with the pre-existing knowledge that they’ll be punished if they fail. If this is a persistent atmosphere the child has no choice but to live in, perhaps they will eventually learn and become a perfectionist, but at what cost to their cognition and emotional well-being?
Parentified children might not have the ability to immediately develop independence and a sense of increasing freedom. The roles that these children take may consume the vast majority of their free time, thus harming their ability to socialize.
A parentified child may even be a scapegoat, blamed for the faults and shortcomings of their parents, often for reasons of expediency and convenience.
Perhaps your coping mechanism was humor, and thus, you became the comedian in the family. Now, however, you don’t know how to be vulnerable without being funny. Perhaps you became extremely compliant, believing that an “easy child” was easy to love. Maybe you shouldered all this parentification, but are now unable to ease up, release control or relax.
Not all cases of parentification, however, lead to stunted socio-emotional growth or negative mental health outcomes. Some parentified children may grow up to be highly responsible, hard-working, empathetic young adults. The circumstances surrounding parentification often determine the outcomes, so let’s not be too quick to make assumptions.
Parentification tends to coincide with other traumatic experiences such as poverty and food insecurity. If you believe you may have been a parentified child, you can also reach out to a therapist or a support group, especially in the case of releasing resentment, frustration, or anger. Allow yourself to be vulnerable.
Seeking help from a psychotherapist or mental health counselor can help you deal with the trauma of what the CDC refers to as “adverse childhood experiences,” or (ACEs).
An excellent place to start is to identify our unmet needs, whether that’s structure, routine, praise, positive feedback, or validation from loved ones.
As an adult, you can provide yourself with the things that were absent from your childhood.
(Nicole Hube is a former news assistant for The Palladium-Times)
