The year is 1727.
Fort Oswego — located in what is now the Montcalm Park Historic District — was established by orders of New York Gov. William Burnet. The fort sat adjacent to a 1727 stone blockhouse, called Fort Burnet, that served as a way station for French traders. Fort Oswego was the first direct English encroachment into the Great Lakes region claimed by the French. Fort Oswego would become a headquarters for English fur agents, competing with the French among the Iroquois for financial dominance.
A source of confusion for some history and Revolutionary War-era enthusiasts, many historic references to Fort Oswego refer to other forts that existed simultaneously or slightly later. The original fort — Fort Oswego — was built around the grounds of a fur trading post, named Fort George, on the lower ground of the northwest side of the mouth of the Oswego River. This location was determined to be most convenient to canoe, bateau, and other boat traffic. A triangular stone wall, ten feet high and three feet wide was added in 1741, and the entire enclosure was called Fort Pepperrell. Today, a historic marker can be found designating the area of Fort Oswego on the northwest side of the river, along a sidewalk.
Conflict among this Great Lakes trading post would grow between the British and the French, with perceived threat making both sides antsy and anxious.
Following orders of the Governor of New France, in May of 1756, French and Indian raiding parties under the command of Louis Coulon de Villiers began harassing the Fort Oswego garrison from a camp located on Henderson Bay, south of what is now Sackets Harbor.
Prior to attack, two Massachusetts regiments stationed at Fort Oswego, under the overall command of Colonel James Mercer of Pepperrell’s Regiment, suffered significantly due to the shortage of supplies, especially food, during the winter months. Many men died in the cold temperatures from diseases such as scurvy, and there had been serious discussion of abandoning positions at Fort Oswego for want of supplies. While the garrison may have been approximately 2,000 men in size, less than 1,200 men were fit for duty.
On Aug. 9, 1756, French troops under Rigaud and Villiers marched toward Oswego, while General Louis-Joseph de Montcalm and remaining forces advanced to the shoreline in boats, landing about 2 miles east of Fort Ontario early on Aug. 10.
On the night of Aug. 11-12, the French, engaging in trench warfare, and began working toward sieging Fort Ontario. The fort’s defenders exchanged cannon and gunfire with the French colonists and Iroquois natives until late in the day on Aug. 13, at which point they abandoned the fort.
Immediately capitalizing on this, Montcalm occupied Fort Ontario and began the construction of batteries on the western, where they could reach Fort Oswego’s exposed east side across the river. The French would establish nine working cannons within 24 hours. When the cannons opened fire on the exposed stone walls of Fort Oswego, the walls crumbled immediately. The British at Fort Oswego would eventually return fire, but not nearly matching the mightiness of the French. After French troops appeared on the edge of the clearing outside Fort, the British raised the white flag.
In addition to taking approximately 1,700 prisoners, Montcalm’s force seized the fort’s 121 cannons. The fall of Fort Oswego effectively interrupted the British trading presence and might on Lake Ontario, thus eliminating it as a substantial threat to the nearby French-controlled Fort Frontenac.
Fort George was also called Fort Rascal or the West Fort. Fort Ontario was also known as the Fort of the Six Nations or the East Fort. The French knew Fort Oswego as Fort Chouaguen. Some references to Fort Oswego refer to the entire complex. Except for the marker in Oswego, nothing is left of Fort Oswego itself. The area was captured and destroyed under General Montcalm immediately following the conflict. This area would later be developed into a city park and named Montcalm Park
Montcalm Park is enclosed by West Schuyler, West Sixth, and Montcalm Streets and located on the site of former fur trading post Fort George. During the 19th century, Montcalm Park was used for a cow pasture. After the 1860s, a group of school children from the “Practice School” at the Oswego Normal School used the triangular green space for vegetable and flower gardens.
As the gardens fell into disrepair, the school’s principal Helen Stevens, who also was a member of the Ontario chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, proposed a park with a monument to Fort George and other veterans.
When New York State decided to move the Normal School to its present site — today’s SUNY Oswego campus — the property became available for recreational use once again.
Within the park, two bronze plaques are placed on boulders that cite historic events, and a variety of benches provide rest.
More recently, the neighbors of the Montcalm Park Historic District, coordinated volunteer-led beautification efforts at the park, following the 2001 addition of Montcalm Park to the National Register for Historic Places. Surrounded by multiple-story homes of architectural and historical significance, including that of Congress member and banking extraordinaire Luther Wright (Wright’s Mansion), the park’s tree-lined paths welcome dogwalkers, picnics, and future historians alike.
Nicole Hube is the former newsroom manager of The Palladium-Times. Her columns, mostly historical anecdotes about Oswego County, appear in The Palladium-Times.
