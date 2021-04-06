My grandson Sam is 15 now and I have no idea how that happened. He used to have the blondest curls, but now sports a mop of thick, tawny brown hair that I think I would love to have. He’s a good kid who leans toward the artistic side – though he has stopped drawing lately because it’s not cool. And it’s all about being cool right now.
He’s taller than me, though that’s not saying much, and his voice is as deep as a vat of rich dark chocolate. He likes video games — a lot.
He also still likes putting Lego kits together — the more intricate the better and his mother gifts him with some really interesting kits. His last gift was a Lego television set. Sometimes I wonder if that’s more about his mother’s love of Lego’s than his. When she enters a Lego store I might as well go get a mani-pedi because she will not be coming out anytime soon.
Sam has a girlfriend now. Well let me clarify: there’s this girl he hangs around with and they are just friends but he says he’s “working on it.” It’s been a year now. I’m thinking that if he works on it as hard as he works on his math homework — well he might be 30 before he makes his move. That’s fine with me because he’s still a little boy as far as I’m concerned.
I’ve been thinking of him lately as spring keeps peeking its head out, awakening all the bugs. When Sam was little he hated flies. If I heard it once I heard it a 100 times, “Gramma, there’s a fly in here.” I told him in as many ways as I could think of that flies won’t hurt him, that they make that noise because they want to get outside and they don’t understand the concept of windows. But I was missing the point. Sam wasn’t afraid of flies, he just couldn’t stand hearing them buzz and bap against the window. He found it annoying and distracting.
Well, now I can sympathize. I’ve come to hate beetles! I hate that they have infiltrated my house. I hate how ugly they are. I hate their low hum as they dive bomb my head. I hate hearing their crispy little feet as they land on something. I hate wiping up their stupid poop stains, and I really hate waking up and finding a beetle on my pillow! That really throws off my inner Christian.
My pillow! Such a sacred place! Was it there all night or did it slip in while I stumbled to the bathroom? Was it too tired to make it to my husband’s pillow or did it just want to brag to his friends that he slept with that “hot chick” who writes for the paper? How do I know what goes through a bugs mind in the middle of the night? I know what goes through their mind when they hit your windshield at 70 miles an hour ... their feet. Heh heh.
I hate finding beetles anywhere but they are everywhere I look. Every brown oval shape I spy sets my teeth on edge, even when it turns out to be a knot in the wood or a dried up piece of chicken under the table. And I yell at them every time I send one to the great beyond because they make me feel like a murderer even though the rules are plainly written: Not in my House!
I know I should take my own advice that I once gave Sam: “They won’t hurt you, just ignore them.”
But I can’t.
