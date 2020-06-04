Nancy Fox's CNY Arts Center 'Connections'

May has come and gone. Poetry in April, Monologue May-nia in May and now June is here at the Arts Center. By now we would have premiered Children of Eden and Frozen Jr onstage. Our homeschool classes of art, pottery and cooking would have run for 8 weeks, and our meet-up groups, musicians, writers and screenwriters, would have built peer networks and creative sharing. It is sad what has been lost but we look forward to getting back to work soon.
We are included in the state’s Phase 4 if you’re keeping track. Not sure when it will be our turn but we already know that means changes to our policies and procedures, limited seating and access, and possibly even stalling our return to the stage for a while longer.
So what can you expect in the meantime? We’re planning a Listening Room experience for songwriters June 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. We’re inviting musicians to share their original songs during this online event hosted by Tom Rasely. Interested musicians and listeners will need a link to join. Email Nancy@CNYArtsCenter.com and you will receive a link on the day of the event to join the fun!
Kids can also share their art on our Facebook page and on our web site too. Send your art to Nancy@CNYArtsCenter.com and we’ll get it posted for you.
Our outdoor beautification continues around the Arts Center. The big window is full of spring flowers made by Mary Jane Visser. Leslie Paice is planning a mosaic to wrap strategic areas in the front. Cheryl Green, Board President, created a ‘selfie’ spot at the entrance with characters from Beauty and the Beast to stand in your backdrop.
And our efforts to ‘plant’ rock sculptures in the planter out front continue to develop although we keep losing the painted rocks to local vandals. Hopefully the beautiful lady bugs and bees painted by Mary Jane Visser are generating smiles in someone’s garden!
These are just small efforts in light of what the country is going through right now but it’s our attempt to keep positive and make each day brighter. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted and our prayers go up for a nation in chaos. We remain committed to our mission to build a better future through the arts for everyone - one tiny step at a time. Art’s in the heart. Discover the art in you.
Nancy Fox is the executive director for the CNY Arts Center.
