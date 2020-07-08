Nancy Fox's CNY Arts Center 'Connections': Celebrating the good

FULTON — The CNY Arts Center announces the long anticipated re-opening of the Arts Center programming and activities while celebrating community support during the COVID-19 lockdown which has created an economic crisis for the nonprofit organization.
“Being a non-essential business, the Arts Center, like other art organizations, has been closed since March 16 with no means of income or support,” said Nancy Fox, executive director. “We have been humbled to see donations and support coming from many wonderful people through the long agonizing months of shutdown, from small amounts to recurring amounts to the largest single donation from an individual during the crisis.”
That sizable gift came from an Arts Center family whose daughter has been attending Arty Camp and participating in theater programming for several years. Chloe Close was first introduced to the Arts Center by her grandmother Nancy Close who has volunteered for many years. Nancy and Chloe enjoy ushering and working concessions together during stage productions.
Chloe’s parents, Sam and Amanda, have been saving for a major family vacation planned for April. Like many families who want to raise extra money, they have been collecting loose change in a jar for nearly a year. When the trip was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID health crisis, and in spite of having made previous donations when the crisis first began, the family decided to donate the contents of the change jar to the Arts Center.
“It was an exciting adventure to watch Chloe and her mom Amanda gradually pour the coins into a coin sorter at Empower FCU and watch the total go up,” Fox said. “When the total came to just over $555 it was an amazing moment of realization to grasp what a generous gesture this is from the Close family. I am genuinely sorry their vacation was cancelled but Amanda assured me if the Arts Center is not around for Chloe and other kids, it would be far worse than missing out on vacation.
“This of course means as much to us as any amount of money, to know the kids are thriving and their needs met at the Arts Center and the community supports our work enough to help us stay open. As Amanda later said to me, ‘Family takes care of family, and the Arts Center is family.’ We are so grateful for all our donors and supporters. We wouldn’t be planning for reopening if not for their generosity.”
That reopening will kick off with the ninth annual meeting for members to celebrate the organization’s ninth birthday and meet the Board of Directors at 6 p.m. on July 15. New board members and a slate of officers will be presented.
The reopening includes a gradual start in programming. Arts Market is projected for July 18, pending city approval of COVID-19 compliance safety plans. Watercolor Classes meet on Tuesdays July 28 and Aug. 4. Arty Camp will run July 27 through Aug. 21 with support from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation. More programming is planned for August.
For more information on these events and registrations, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-2787.
