The hubby said he was going ice fishing on Wednesday and my mind got all kinds of giddy thinking about the quiet house and the things I could accomplish. But when I woke up that morning he was still here, in fact still sleeping. It was too windy to fish. He decided to work in the morning and then go pick up a cord of wood from a friend.
The hubby working does not guarantee a quiet house. He pops in and out all day, often wanting me to help him find something or call somebody or whatever, thus shattering the quiet.
When he finally left to get the wood, I was just getting off the treadmill. At some point he called and said he meant to bring his friend a bag of his frozen fish but left it in the mudroom, and could I throw it in the kitchen freezer. When I found it, I noted with frustration that he had set the frozen bag of fish down on a book and it was beginning to sweat on the cover. I gritted my teeth, which were already aching from chewing some leathery steak a few days ago.
I opened the freezer and (ack) everything was thawing out. I stuck my hand in the fridge and it was a balmy 50 degrees. I called the hubby and his phone went to voicemail. Of course it did. But he never set up his voicemail so I was on my own. It took three trips with a laundry basket to cart everything down to the chest freezer, hobbling the whole time because my old football injury was acting up again and the naproxen hadn’t kicked in yet.
I stuck the bin of melting ice cubes in the fridge to keep the milk, eggs, and — well — everything else chilled for the time being and went hunting for the phone number of the repair guy I used last year when my washing machine acted up. I could only find the number of the place where I had bought the washer. Because of COVID, he was working solo and was booked a week out. Well, what was I going to do with my food for a week?
He gave me the number of another repairman, who I called right away but alas, had to leave a message. I called another appliance store in town and asked if they could help me but their guy had just quit and they hadn’t found a replacement yet. Here I was told that my 14-yea-old fridge was 98 in appliance years and I might better give it last rites. Still, I was given the numbers of two repairmen — one was the same guy I just left a message with, the other one didn’t even answer his phone because as predicted, he was up to his armpits in repair calls already.
While I was making these calls, I discovered a patch of ants feasting away at something on my kitchen floor and grabbed a can of raid with my free hand — because things weren’t quite hectic enough around here yet. Ants tend to hibernate in the firewood and then come magically to life when the wood thaws out. The problem arises when they decide to come upstairs and make my casa their casa.
I dialed the hubby again and he answered. He came right home and suddenly his not going fishing was working in my favor. While he was monkeying around trying to figure out what the problem might be, and offering to take me shopping for a new fridge, a miracle occurred. The repairman I had left a message with actually called back — and said he could come by in a few hours!
So, because I am who I am, I began to clean my house because “company” was coming. I was eager to clean behind the fridge before my “company” saw what I knew had to be back there — years of dust. But the hubby was off on an errand so that didn’t happen. He had told me to remove all the magnets from the fridge so I did — well except for all the scrabble tiles that spell out my grandchildren’s names. That would be an undertaking to keep them in order.
Next thing I knew I was covering a piece of wood with fabric, and tile by tile hot gluing each intersecting name onto it. An hour later I was walking around the house wondering where the heck I was going to put this thing.
It turns out my fridge was fixable. I’d hung around in case the repairman needed anything, but he never did. Well, he needed a belt — if you know what I mean — but I couldn’t think of a lady-like way of saying so. Instead, I pushed my fruit bowl over to obscure my vision.
After he left I had some deep cleaning to do behind the fridge, and then in front of it. Then I grabbed the laundry basket and hauled all the food back upstairs, and just when I thought I could put my feet up I noticed it was time to start dinner.
I should have stayed in bed.
