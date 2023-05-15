Why would 10 childhood friends, whose lives have pulled them in a variety of directions, send $250 each to one of their old neighborhood buddy — a guy some of them hadn’t seen in decades?
This isn’t the start of a riddle or a mystery story, but a tale of friendship, set on a one-square-block parcel of Oswego real estate, bordered by Liberty, Bronson, Ontario and Lake streets. That city block, adjacent to Breitbeck Park, became the city’s splash pad in 2021. In 1971 that same park was dedicated as Crisafulli Park, but even before that, it was the sandlot ballpark for a bunch of 1st Ward kids that I was (and still am) proud to be a part of. We called it The Diamond Match Park — named after the Oswego match factory that employed hundreds of Oswegonians who made stick matches for America during the first half of the 20th century.
As I walked by that area last December, I recalled an internet meme I had seen just days before, and I began to wax nostalgic. The meme showed a bunch of smiling kids of all ages, in a park, somewhere in America in the 1970s. The caption read, “At some point in your childhood, you and your friends went outside to play for the last time, and none of you knew it.” So, I merged these seemingly unrelated events (my walk and the meme) together in my mind, and wondered if there was a way to commemorate our childhood, at that park, with a bench like the ones that line the outer perimeter of Breitbeck Park. I also wondered if I might be able to solicit funds from some of my childhood friends to purchase such a bench through the city’s commemorative bench program.
“Wouldn’t it be cool if a bunch of childhood friends, now ranging in age from 57-67, could come together to help beautify a city park and celebrate our youth?” I wondered some more.
The idea sat on the back burner throughout the holidays and into the new year, especially since we found out that the cost of such a bench was estimated to be over $2,000. But I realized that this was one of those things that if we didn’t take action NOW, we never would.
The first step was the easy part. Jot down a list of our old sandlot gang: Rich Burger, John and Dave Muldoon, Joe LoSurdo, Mike Wapen, Billy Curro, Dave Smith, Alan and Doug Leavens, my brother Jeff, and me.
Next, I wrote a letter to the guys, outlining the idea, and inquiring if they would be willing to chip in to purchase a bench. The letter was a total shot in the dark. I was hoping that at least a few of them felt the same connection and had the same fond memories of our childhood park as I have. I hesitated to send the correspondence because not everyone is as sentimental and nostalgic as I am, but what was the worst that could happen? Ten rejections? So, I reached out. If it was 1970, it would’ve only taken me minutes to walk door-to-door to each of their houses — all of which were less than two blocks from OUR park.
I’ve maintained contact with Rich Burger, Dave Muldoon, Alan Leavens, and Billy Curro through social media. Luckily, modern technology made it just as easy to track down some of the other guys I had lost touch with. I had an old email for John Muldoon who resides in the Czech Republic, and I got Mike Wapen’s cellphone number from his daughter, who had played softball for me at OHS. Whitepages.com provided me addresses for Doug Leavens near Albany and Joe LoSurdo in Texas. And I knew Dave Smith lived in the family homestead directly across the street from our ballpark-turned-splash pad, so I mailed him a good old-fashioned letter.
Ten childhood pals, spread out from Oswego to Florida and from Europe to Texas all received the same bizarre request to send me $250 to cover all of the expenses of placing a bench in the park where we had played baseball, raced gigs, launched Estes rockets, and sometimes, on summer afternoons, just lay on our backs in the freshly mowed outfield grass, looking skyward at cloud formations, imagining what they reminded us of.
One day, shortly after I sent out the notes, my wife looked at me, somewhat bewildered. She asked, “Why would these guys send you THAT MUCH MONEY?” I told her I wasn’t sure they would. But they did — every single one of them. It was as if the guys, who grew up to become a building contractor, a school superintendent, an IBM engineer, a teacher, a custodian, a fire chief, a park ranger, a factory worker, a security guard, a sheriff’s deputy and an international businessman were still kids, still a “band of brothers.” Each payment from “the boys” came with an encouraging note of support or thanks for facilitating the project.
The paperwork cleared a couple of weeks ago, the bench has been ordered and paid for, with delivery scheduled later this month. I can’t wait to see it placed in the park.
So, back to the original question: “Why would 10 childhood friends, whose lives have pulled them in a variety of directions, send $250 each to one of their old neighborhood buddies — a guy some of them hadn’t seen in decades?” I now have the answer. Maybe it was a bit of trust, or perhaps some blind faith. But I believe the real answer lies in the fact that the money, no matter the amount, is merely money; but our childhood memories are priceless.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine. He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
