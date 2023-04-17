It was back on April 1, April Fools’ Day, the day designated for hijinks and tomfoolery, when I sat down over breakfast to read the following headline in this newspaper: “SUNY Oswego will consider removing Native names from campus”.

I assumed it was an April Fools’ Day joke. It had to be. There’s no way the college would change the names of Iroquois Trail, that students and townies alike drive on all the time; or Onondaga, Oneida, Cayuga, and Seneca halls that have housed students for decades; or the venerable Pathfinder Dining Hall. But, as the article states, someone believes that by doing so, it will “make the campus a more ‘broad-minded place.’”

