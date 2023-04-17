It was back on April 1, April Fools’ Day, the day designated for hijinks and tomfoolery, when I sat down over breakfast to read the following headline in this newspaper: “SUNY Oswego will consider removing Native names from campus”.
I assumed it was an April Fools’ Day joke. It had to be. There’s no way the college would change the names of Iroquois Trail, that students and townies alike drive on all the time; or Onondaga, Oneida, Cayuga, and Seneca halls that have housed students for decades; or the venerable Pathfinder Dining Hall. But, as the article states, someone believes that by doing so, it will “make the campus a more ‘broad-minded place.’”
Really?
I sat at the breakfast table in disbelief. When I get angry, I eat, so I turned to the table where the box from which I had just made my pancakes sat. I wondered why my wife (who is the grocery shopper in the house) had switched brands of pancake mix. As long as I can remember, we had used Aunt Jemima mix, but the box on the table read “Pearl Milling Company.” It had the same red-and-yellow color scheme, and the lettering was even in the same font as the old Aunt Jemima packaging, but it wasn’t. I thought my wife had been fooled by a knock-off brand with similar marketing, but she assured me that it was the same Aunt Jemima pancake mix that had been re-branded to become more “socially acceptable” in today’s culture. Seriously?
I rolled my eyes and asked her to pass me the butter. “The butter’s in the fridge,” she said. “You’ll have to open a new pound.” I found the box with the customary four, quarter-pound sticks in it, and took one out. But as I put the remaining sticks back, something looked odd. The packaging on the Land O’ Lakes box appeared different. At first, I couldn’t pinpoint the change, but suddenly it hit me — the Native American woman, who was part of the Land O’ Lakes logo for 98 years, had been removed. Now, there’s simply a big O in the middle, like a frame without a picture. Hmmm.
By now I was just hungry and being fed up with society’s silliness isn’t the same as being fed breakfast. So, I buttered my non-Aunt Jemima pancakes with Land O’ Lakes butter (without the proud Native American logo). I needed a little syrup, but that, too, brought me some angst. The traditional cute, Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup bottle was nowhere to be found either. My kids used to love to douse their French toast and pancakes with syrup from the Mrs. Butterworth bottle that resembled a smiling benevolent, grandmotherly woman in an apron. “Where’s Mrs. Butterworth?” I inquired. My wife informed me that Mrs. Butterworth had also been excised because she “perpetuated a stereotype.” I though she just made breakfast taste better.
“I just want to eat!” I lamented. I had no idea when I sat down that morning that the “cleansing” of these so-called offensive advertising icons had spread from the pantry to the refrigerator and the butter dish. My breakfast had become a sociology lesson.
Now I admit, when I look into the mirror I see a Caucasian, Catholic, senior citizen, of Scottish/Irish descent, who grew up in predominantly white Oswego, New York. I watched Archie Bunker in the 1970s, but I don’t believe I’m racist, and I consider myself quite sensitive to the history of oppression that some minority groups have suffered. But, hasn’t this gone too far?
That April morning which began with the preposterous headline about my alma mater possibly renaming roads, fields and buildings, and continued with my politically-correct breakfast, didn’t get much better, so I buried my face in the newspaper’s sports section. But I couldn’t even escape the rewriting of history in the sports pages. I read that the Washington Commanders were up for sale. The Commanders? Yep. The NFL team that had been based in our nation’s capital since 1933 is now called the Commanders. Most of us Baby Boomers see the burgundy and gold colors when watching football on Sunday and think “Redskins.”
Elsewhere in the sports section were the American League baseball standings, where I noticed the Cleveland Guardians were only half a game out of first place. The team that had been the Cleveland Indians since William McKinley was president is now the Guardians. Sigh.
One final sports page note was really a head-scratcher. I’ve played in a lot of sports tournaments over the years that are “double-elimination” events. That means you have to lose two games to be disqualified from the tournament. If you lose one game, you generally have a difficult road to win the championship, but it’s possible, by playing your way back in via what was previously known as “the losers’ bracket.” But one Florida tournament I read about has done away with the stigma of being placed in a “losers’ bracket.” Now, a team that loses a game is placed in — are you ready for this? — the OPPORTUNITY bracket. I AM NOT MAKING THIS UP!
My wife, sensing my blood pressure beginning to boil, said that I’d better not go to the grocery store if this type of thing bothered me THAT much. “Why?” I asked with the naiveté of a child.
“Well,” she began, “Uncle Ben’s Rice is now called Ben’s Original Rice because of the racial stereotype that ‘Uncle Ben’ projected. And, your favorite Eskimo Pies have been rebranded as ‘Edy’s Pies’ because naming the ice cream treat after the company founder doesn’t upset residents of Native Arctic communities.”
So, I guess forming a task force to investigate the possibility of renaming SUNY Oswego roads, buildings, and fields isn’t anything out of the ordinary in today’s world.
I hope the city council doesn’t jump on the bandwagon and consider renaming another Native American word we’re all familiar with: OS-WE-GO.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in “Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers,” “Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family,” and Reminisce Magazine. He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
