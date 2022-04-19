I recently discovered a great series on The History Channel titled “The Food That Built America.” It’s a fascinating look at the people and innovations that gave us some of our most iconic products — from Hershey’s chocolate to Campbell’s soup. If you haven’t seen it yet, I highly recommend it.
The episode that hit closest to home for me was the one that featured the food that not only built America, but built me when I was a kid — the TV dinner.
I’ve written before about my mom’s shortcomings in the kitchen. She was no Betty Crocker, and in reinforcing the true, “Irish cook” stereotype, the only cooking temperature for things Mom made was VERY WELL DONE. In Mom’s defense, she was sick for years, and often didn’t have the energy to prepare meals. God knows (and I do too) that she did the best she could. She, herself, even joked about her cooking. And obviously, from looking at photographs from the ‘60s and ‘70s, my brother and I certainly weren’t undernourished. In fact, one of the reasons we wore husky pants throughout our formative years was our reliance on TV dinners.
We tried several other easy-to-make, alternative meals that Mom had taught us to make such as dried beef and gravy, and something called potted ham, but to me, those concoctions were akin to eating a can of Alpo or Ken-L-Ration dog food. And I don’t ever want to see another boiled hot dog as long as I live.
Thank goodness for Gilbert Swanson, whose magazine ads for his TV dinners read, “Trust Swanson,” and in my house, we did.
Swanson was the frozen food giant who trademarked the name TV Dinner for his product of heat-and-eat frozen food. It was a staple in the childhood homes of most Baby Boomers. In our small 1970s kitchen — complete with wood paneling and copper-colored Hotpoint appliances — the TV dinner was a godsend. The home microwave had only been introduced a few years before, and in our middle-class household, the $500 Amana Radarange (as the early microwaves were called) was not in the family budget. But luckily, we knew how to use a stove, and you didn’t have be a chef trained at the Culinary Institute to cook a TV dinner. Though I do recall several times when we weren’t patient enough to follow the recommended 30-minute cooking time, resulting in icy mashed potatoes.
Swanson offered several varieties of TV dinners back in those days, but nothing compared to my favorites — the turkey and the fried chicken entrees. Swanson’s Salisbury steak offering was a very distant third place favorite for me.
I can still see the steaming tray as I removed the foil top, revealing three small compartments, one each for mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and peas. The larger section of the tray had the turkey on a bed of stuffing topped with gravy. I’m wondering, if this is the reason, that to this day, some people don’t allow different foods to touch one another on their dinner plates.
The format wasn’t much different for the fried chicken dinner. There were a couple pieces of chicken, usually complemented by mashed potatoes, a fruit cobbler, and mixed vegetables. Doing a little modern-day Google research taught me that Swanson’s test kitchen also cooked up some other entrees including meatloaf and ham. In later years, as the product line expanded and Swanson had to deal with stiff competition from the Stouffer’s and Banquet brands, they produced a line of international TV dinners that included German, Mexican, and Polynesian options. My memory is 100 percent certain that the meat-and-potatoes McCrobie boys never experimented with such exotic options.
Like many American households, my family often took the name of Swanson’s product literally, by eating these meals in front of our console TV, on folding metal TV trays, in our living room.
The appeal of TV dinners was much more far-reaching than I ever knew. Though my family ate them primarily out of necessity, Baby Boomers I spoke to have all kinds of different memories of them. In talking with friends recently, some perceived TV Dinners a “treat” in their homes, often a special Friday night meal. Others recall them as a common option when Mom and Dad went out to dinner or on “bowling night” when an older sibling or a baby sitter prepared TV dinners for convenience.
Though the price of a Swanson TV dinner in the early ‘70s was less than $1, they made their product even more appealing by advertising small, mail-order items on the front of the TV dinner box. Breakfast cereals of the era did the same thing for kids who wanted things like decoder rings or glow-in-the-dark toys. Among other offers, Swanson packages featured a Schaffer pen-and-pencil set, a setting of stainless-steel tableware, and a rain poncho.
As we grew into teens, so too did our appetites. Luckily, Swanson grew with us and introduced the larger-portioned Hungry Man TV Dinner.
Of course, technology has made the TV dinners of my youth nearly obsolete. The modern packaging and microwavable meals of today are ready in minutes, instead of the average cook-time of a half-hour in the pre-heated oven for the dinners of yesteryear.
I walked down what seemed like a mile-long fast-food aisle last week. In addition to being startled by the freezer cases lighting up as I approached, I couldn’t help but marvel at the hundreds of frozen food options currently on the market. That’s certainly a far cry from the tasty turkey dinner, on the aluminum tray, that was a staple of my childhood.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
