Whenever I head south on Route 481 leaving Oswego, I glance over the berm on my right, near where 481 intersects with Dutch Ridge Road, and think about what might have been if the inflatable dome that once stood on that site had survived.

It’s been a full 30 years since the idea for a domed sports venue was first conceived by local entrepreneur Anthony Richmond. Back in the 1990s, given the significant participation numbers in youth sports, and the seemingly endless Oswego winters, Richmond recognized a genuine need for a multi-purpose, year-round facility. I spoke with him recently about the dome project, now three decades in the past. 

