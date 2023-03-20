Whenever I head south on Route 481 leaving Oswego, I glance over the berm on my right, near where 481 intersects with Dutch Ridge Road, and think about what might have been if the inflatable dome that once stood on that site had survived.
It’s been a full 30 years since the idea for a domed sports venue was first conceived by local entrepreneur Anthony Richmond. Back in the 1990s, given the significant participation numbers in youth sports, and the seemingly endless Oswego winters, Richmond recognized a genuine need for a multi-purpose, year-round facility. I spoke with him recently about the dome project, now three decades in the past.
“I saw a real need in the greater Oswego/Fulton/Mexico/Hannibal area for a multi-purpose venue,” Richmond said, “and in the 4½ years we were up-and-running, it fulfilled that need and did what it was intended to do.”
In looking back, Richmond attempted to fully embrace the “multi” aspect of the multi-purpose venue label, with sporting events being the majority of the uses of the 130,000-square-foot dome. If you name any sport or activity, it likely happened in the dome.
One of my personal encounters in the dome was in 2003 when Oswego High School hosted a round-robin, preseason softball scrimmage with Sandy Creek, Fulton, and Skaneateles high schools. The turf was set up into a nearly regulation-sized softball field and practice areas, that provided much more realistic bounces than a gym floor or a snow-covered field would’ve allowed. After three weeks of practices being cooped up in tiny gyms, it was just what the players and coaches needed to prepare for the season.
College teams also benefited from the dome. Before the turf stadium was built across from Romney Field House on the SUNY campus, the dome played host to several Oswego State Lakers men’s and women’s lacrosse games, including a clash between Oswego State and RIT that filled the place with spectators who very much appreciated not having to brave the elements on the college’s South Athletic Field.
Richmond, a member of the Oswego High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame for his scholastic soccer prowess, hosted plenty of indoor soccer for players of all ages on the two “rinks” that were configured under the dome.
On designated weekdays, 10 driving range bays were set up for golf enthusiasts. For a time, Jon and Nikki Fowler gave lessons while the local courses were still under a blanket of snow. Indoor tennis courts, an adult flag football league, and even children’s birthday parties were also offered inside the dome.
With availability of gym space limited in Oswego’s schools, basketball leagues (both youth and men’s) made use of the courts in the dome, as did the North Country Gymnastics School. Often, parents who grew weary of sitting and watching their kids practice could (and did) take a few laps around the walking track that encircled the perimeter of the facility.
Sports of all sorts were obviously the impetus behind the dome, but it was truly a community center, open to other ideas and promotions. In October of 2002, the dome hosted 800 attendees at the Oswego County Health & Wellness Fair. Burritt Chevrolet held a three-day car show inside as well. The annual fundraising Starlight Youth Walk found a home in the dome without worrying about inclement weather. And a couple concerts, including a rockin’ New Year’s Eve party that featured local performer Dave Hawthorne and the popular band Frostbit Blue performed under the bubble, too.
It wasn’t all a walk in the park for Richmond to go from the idea stage to completion. He initially had to jump over more obstacles than an Olympic hurdler, first to find a location, then to secure funding. At least three other locations were suggested at one time or another in the mid-‘90s including properties on Johnson, Churchill, and Snell roads. Each time, Richmond had to go before skeptical politicians, attempting to show them the benefits of a multi-purpose community venue. One of his biggest supporters throughout the process was the city of Oswego’s Director of Community Development, Gene Saloga. “Mr. Saloga couldn’t have been more encouraging,” Richmond said. “He often told me, ‘Be persistent. Don’t give up.’”
The dome’s turf field bore the Pepsi logo — one of a handful of corporate sponsors (along with Reebok and Burritt Chevrolet). Pathfinder Bank ultimately agreed to the naming rights, and in later years it was known as the Pathfinder Dome Sports Complex & Civic Center.
The dome’s demise came at the hands of Mother Nature. In the ice storm of April 2003, power was lost and the structure deflated. Later that year, on Nov. 13, 2003, winds clocked at 82 miles per hour caused tears in the Teflon material, resulting in irreparable damage.
Hindsight always provides perfect vision, and looking back makes it easy to wonder what might have been for local sports and for the entire community, if the dome had survived.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in “Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers,” “Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family,” and Reminisce Magazine. He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.