In searching for a Valentine’s Day column, I threw an idea out on Facebook, hoping to get a few replies. Within three days, there were over 200 responses to my post. The subject? “High School Sweethearts.”
I wish I could include all of the great stories and names of couples that fit this topic, but if I did, it would be a novel, not a 900-word column!
Among the replies, many from my own high school classmates and friends, was a sense of pride in the longevity of their relationships, and a variety of stories of how they met and/or their first dates.
My friend Mike Amedio met his sweetheart, the former Kathy Snyder, at a dance at St. Mary’s School while watching the band Pegasus, as sophomores in 1972.
Karen (Janice) Heckethorn met husband of 40 years Andy at a kill-a-keg night at the popular ‘70s bar Nunzi’s on the lake.
Jody Josh and Greg Smith met as teens while working their part-time jobs at Cahill Fisheries. This June, they’ll celebrate 48 years of marriage.
Ron Ahart was going door-to-door selling raffle tickets for his varsity baseball team in 1973. As luck would have it, the neighborhood he was assigned to cover included Gregory Street, where the Zappala family lived. As he was selling a raffle ticket to Diane Zappala, Ahart’s pen stopped writing, and Diane’s sister Debbie, who was also home at the time, came to the rescue with another writing utensil. Debbie and Ron made small talk and smiled, but didn’t start dating until the fall of ’74. Today, 48 years of marriage, five kids, and 12 grandchildren later, Ahart’s baseball coach Ted Kerley still takes credit for getting them together via the raffle.
One of my favorite love stories is that of Dodie Lisk and Claude Moreau. It seems that on New Year’s Eve 1972, Dodie, then an OHS sophomore, spent the night at her friend Barb Decastro’s house after a party, where Barb noticed that Dodie had seemed quite enamored with Claude. Before the girls went to sleep, Barb bet her 15-year-old friend Dodie $5 that she and Claude would get married someday. Fast-forward to the Lisk/Moreau wedding rehearsal dinner a few years later, where the soon-to-be Mrs. Moreau presented a framed $5 to Barb that she has kept to this day, and counts among her most cherished mementos. Dodie and Claude were together from that New Year’s Eve 1972 until Claude passed away last February.
Jim and Chris (Lazzaro) Favata met as Oswego High sophomores, were engaged as juniors, and “couldn’t wait to get out of high school to get married.” They did wait, but only four months after graduation. According to Chris, “That was 48 wonderful years ago.”
This summer, high school sweethearts Joe and Carol Jadus, who first dated in February 1964, will celebrate their 57th anniversary. Carol said that last winter, while in Florida, they met up with six couples from the Class of ’64 — all married to their high school sweethearts.
Cathie Hourigan met her husband of 56 years Jim when they were 15. They reminisce about the first date at Joe’s Pizza and spending lots of time as teens at Savas’s. Cathie said, “It’s really satisfying when you not only grow up together but also grow old together with your soul mate.” The Hourigans have been good role models, as their son Jamie and wife Terri, who started dating just after high school, have been married 28 years themselves.
Other couples not only recall exactly when/where they met, but WHO introduced them. Oftentimes, these “matchmakers” were mutual friends. Laurie Santoro was introduced to Gary May by their friend Jane (McConkey) McConnell. The Nalles (Stan and Jane) were introduced one night at the Oswego Sub Shop, despite attending crosstown rival high schools (Stan at Oswego High and Jane at Oswego Catholic). They, along with Dan France and his now-wife of 29 years Kathy (Spaman) France all credit Alicia (McCauley) Flack for their first introductions. And Kathy and Ray Place’s 45-year relationship (married for 40) began with a first date to the movie “Grease” after being introduced by mutual friend Kent Oswald.
As I said at the outset, there are enough high school sweetheart stories in Oswego to fill a book, not just a column. Among others:
• Kathy (Laurent) Miceli and husband Joe, who will be married 47 years next month.
• Bill and Liz (Chiarella) Wiltsie celebrated their golden anniversary last summer in a big way with a huge party with 100 friends and family.
• Peter and Cheryl (Roy) Banta were high school sweethearts at the age of 15. After 56 years of marriage, Cheryl wrote, “We’re still having fun and he’s still the one!”
Why do some marriages that began literally when the couples were kids survive, while the national divorce rate is nearly 50 percent? It’s hard to single out one secret to their successes. Though all admit some “bumps in the road” along the way, most cited a mutual respect, and of course, love. Cheryl (Sheldon) Rollin, who met husband Tom on a chaperoned BOCES field trip, which kicked off two years of dating and their now-38-year marriage, said, “The trick is knowing what you can (and cannot) tolerate, and communicating that. Both partners need to be mindful of the other’s likes and dislikes, and put the other one before themselves.”
My friend Lynne Pratt, who will celebrate 40 years of marriage to Rick this June, told me that the key to their relationship can be summed up in one word — commitment. Lynne said that she may have been more determined to making their relationship work because her own parents were divorced.
Nancy (McCloskey) Oleyourryk, who started dating husband Billy in their senior year of high school in 1972, claimed that sometimes high school sweethearts “get kind of a bad rap,” but she quickly added, “When the right one comes along, no matter how old you are, you just know.”
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine. He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
