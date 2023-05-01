If you’re like me, you might’ve been a little worried last summer if you heard the rumors that Vona’s Restaurant was for sale. Well, the rumors were true, and Vona’s HAS been sold, but before you take to social media and lament the loss of another Oswego institution, fear not. It’s staying in the extended Vona family.

The new proprietors are Murphy Occhino Jr. and Lesa (Occhino) Peterson, grandchildren of Vona family patriarch Tom Vona Sr. and his wife, Mary. Murphy Jr. and Lesa are, of course, the adult children of Murphy Sr. and Joey (Vona) Occhino, so the restaurant remains “all in the family.”

