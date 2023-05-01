If you’re like me, you might’ve been a little worried last summer if you heard the rumors that Vona’s Restaurant was for sale. Well, the rumors were true, and Vona’s HAS been sold, but before you take to social media and lament the loss of another Oswego institution, fear not. It’s staying in the extended Vona family.
The new proprietors are Murphy Occhino Jr. and Lesa (Occhino) Peterson, grandchildren of Vona family patriarch Tom Vona Sr. and his wife, Mary. Murphy Jr. and Lesa are, of course, the adult children of Murphy Sr. and Joey (Vona) Occhino, so the restaurant remains “all in the family.”
In between the original restaurateurs Tom Sr. and Mary Vona, and the new owners, their grandkids, the West Utica Street staple has been in the more-than-capable hands of Tom Vona Jr., his wife Mary Jane, and their daughters for nearly five decades.
It’s hard to pinpoint one reason why Vona’s has thrived since 1946 while other Oswego eateries have gone by the wayside, but when I sat down with Tom recently, he pointed to three factors: “My mother’s recipes, longtime employees and ‘the regulars’ who have been customers for years,” he said. Though he hesitated to name the dedicated employees for fear of leaving some out, he did recall great memories of some employees who became like family — Mary Sereno, Marie Familo, Rose Ruggio, Laura McCarey, Helen Pupparo, Alice Feeney and Janet Driscoll, among others.
Another reason why Oswegonians have always patronized Vona’s is because Vona’s, in turn, has supported Oswego. The Vonas are one of the longest-running team sponsors of Oswego Little League at 40 years and counting. And search an old scrapbook from the 1950s to the present day, and you’ll see countless bowling leagues, city basketball teams and softball squads that were sponsored by Vona’s Restaurant. I can still see my dad wearing his navy blue, woolen winter jacket with “Vona’s Rest.” embroidered on the back, no doubt from one 1960s Vona’s-sponsored team or another.
Keeping up with changing times in the restaurant business is another hallmark of a successful enterprise, and the Vonas have been able to do just that. The jukebox that wore out the unofficial theme song of Vona’s (Dean Martin’s “Amore”) was replaced, first by a player piano, then in its spot in more recent pre-COVID years by the famous garlic pizza table. The Vonas withstood the pandemic when other establishments could not, by increasing their outdoor seating. The front patio has become a popular spot for diners, and the expanded Grotto out back is a beautifully landscaped setting for a quiet summer dinner.
I have to admit, I’m not an unbiased columnist when it comes to singing the praises of Vona’s. My family has been linked to the Vona family in some way since the restaurant opened back in 1946. To say that my dad was a “regular” at the bar at Vona’s in his younger days would be an understatement. Several pictures in Tom Vona’s office showed my dad with his buddies “Big Nick” Sterio, T.J. Burke, Joe Morgia, Diney Comerford, Joe Celestian and others, shoulder-to-shoulder at the bar, having a good time.
My maternal grandmother always told the story that my mom had tasked my dad with choosing the godparents when my brother was born on Memorial Day 1960. Apparently, while celebrating the birth of his son (at Vona’s, of course), my dad looked around the bar and chose proprietor Mary Vona and bartender Rocco Maniccia as the godparents. Years later, our Sunday morning routine as kids would be to “take a ride” with Dad that would usually end up with us crossing the old New York Central railroad tracks in front of Vona’s and stopping in before the restaurant even opened for the day. While dad and his pals would have coffee and smoke cigarettes at the bar, my brother and I would have an “orange pop” and play the old player piano that was a fixture in the barroom portion of Vona’s for most of the 1960s.
Like lots of Oswego families, Vona’s has been a welcoming venue marking many of life’s milestones for my family. The night I was inducted into the Oswego High School Athletic Hall of Fame my family had an after-party at Vona’s. I somehow felt that the spirit of my dad, who had been gone for over 20 years, was there to share that evening. We’ve had everything from wedding receptions to birthday parties; retirement gatherings to funeral receptions in the Vona’s banquet room.
One of the more interesting gatherings in Vona’s history is a custom begun in the 1950s by a group of retired Oswego High School teachers. Back then, they called themselves “The Old Guard,” and they met for dinner and conversation the third Thursday of every month, always at Vona’s. Though the faces have, of course, changed over 70 years, that tradition continues to this day. If you stop by Vona’s the third Thursday of any month, you’ll see a group of retired Oswego educators dining and keeping the tradition of “The Old Guard” alive.
I had to ask Tom Jr. why now is the best time to hand over the business. “I started mopping floors here when I was 14, and bartending when I was 16. When I got out of the Army in 1973, my parents retired and it was time to take over. I’m 74, and now it’s time for somebody else,” he said.
And what would his parents Tom Sr. and Mary think of their grandson and granddaughter taking over?
“They would absolutely love it,” Tom said.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com.
